Molly-Mae Hague Breaks Silence On Her Split From Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae speaks out after her shock split from Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae has finally spoke out for the first time since she announced her split from Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's been two weeks since Love Island royalty Molly-Mae Hague and her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury sent the internet spiralling with news of their split after five years together.

Fans have been flooding socials with love for Molly after numerous claims that Tommy cheated on her, which has been denied by his spokespeople.

And now, Molly has broken her silence with a message of thanks to her loyal supporters.

Molly and Tommy broke up after five years together. Picture: Getty

After two weeks of not posting on her socials, Molly shared a picture on Tuesday night of her over looking a lake with the caption, 'Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for' accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Her comments were instantly flooded with even more support from fans sending hearts and messages saying they've missed her.

This comes a week after she returned to her IG commenting on her sister's post, 'Stunning pics'.

The shock split was made public on Wednesday 14th August when Molly shared a statement on her story saying she was "extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end".

Tommy also posted a statement saying he was "heartbroken" to share the news. Soon after cheating rumours surfaced and old comments from his ex Millie Roberts resurfaced from 2019 when she warned Molly to not ignore "the red flags".

