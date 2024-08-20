Who Is Millie Roberts? Tommy Fury's Ex Who Warned Molly-Mae He'd 'Cheat'

20 August 2024, 12:20 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 12:37

Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020
Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Comments made by Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts have resurfaced following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's break up has taken the showbiz world by storm, with many Love Island fans heartbroken after believing they were the true love story to come from the show.

After meeting on the dating show in 2019, Tommy and Molly's relationship blossomed from buying their first house together, welcoming their baby girl Bambi to getting engaged in 2023.

However the former couple have officially called it quits releasing statements on their respective Instagram stories addressing the split.

There has been many claims of their break up being caused by Tommy cheating on Molly, something which he denies, and now comments made by one of his exes have resurfaced.

Tommy Fury said to be 'distraught' over cheating allegations
Tommy Fury said to be 'distraught' over cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

In 2020, Tommy's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts told the tabloids that Tommy was "really controlling" and "aggressive" as a boyfriend.

After alleging that the boxer would accuse her of cheating in angry messages, Millie said that "history says that he won't be loyal" when asked about his relationship with Molly.

She sent a stark message to Molly saying: "I would say to Molly be careful and don’t ignore the warning signs. He’s very good at talking, he’s very smooth and calming, he would talk his way out of any situation.

“Don’t ignore red flags when they come up. He will talk his way out of it. He would lie about where he was every weekend, he would say he was with his granddad but he wouldn’t be, he’d be out and staying in hotel rooms.”

Who is Millie Roberts?

Tommy Fury and ex girlfriend Millie
Tommy Fury and ex girlfriend Millie. Picture: Facebook

Millie is a 27-year-old Chemist from Manchester who dated Tommy Fury before he found Love Island fame.

When Tommy met Molly-Mae in 2019, Millie, who was a 22-year-old student at the time, said she hoped he would treat Molly better than he treated her.

She said: "I hope another girl isn’t going to suffer from what he’s like and I hope he wants to treat her correctly."

Tommy's spokepeople have denied cheating allegations against him and Millie hasn't come forward following the recent split.

However Millie has received comments on her Instagram posts saying things like, 'spill the tea' and 'you dodged a bullet fr'.

Millie Roberts spoke out about Tommy Fury in 2019 and 2020
Millie Roberts spoke out about Tommy Fury in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Instagram

When Tommy went into Love Island back in 2019, he told OK! magazine that he'd been single for 8-10 months after his relationship with his ex had 'fizzled out'.

At the time Millie took to socials with a date stamped picture of her and Tommy with the caption: "Didn't realise Feb-March was 8-10 months ago? I know you're not the best at maths but this is no excuse.

"It's mad what fame and money can do to people try and act like the whole relationship was nothing. But okay Tommy you do you."

According to the Daily Mail, Millie said that Tommy was offered £200,000 for his Love Island stint and split up with Millie when she refused his offer to share the cash.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

Madison Beer Slams People Calling Sabrina Carpenter And Charli XCX "New Artists"

Taylor Swift is apparently dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends And Dating History Including Joe Alwyn And Taylor Lautner

Taylor Swift

Ashley Park opens up about filming Emily in Paris season 4 after critical septic shock left her hospitalised

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park Says Season 4 Filming Was 'Taxing' After Septic Shock Health Scare

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Love Island

Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him?

Does Alfie Leave Emily In Paris Season 4? Lucien Laviscount Teases Return

TV & Film

Taylor Swift Eras Tour documentary: Will there be a concert film?

Is Taylor Swift Releasing An Eras Tour Documentary? Here's What We Know So Far

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits