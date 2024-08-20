Who Is Millie Roberts? Tommy Fury's Ex Who Warned Molly-Mae He'd 'Cheat'

Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts spoke out against Tommy in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Comments made by Tommy Fury's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts have resurfaced following his split from Molly-Mae Hague.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's break up has taken the showbiz world by storm, with many Love Island fans heartbroken after believing they were the true love story to come from the show.

After meeting on the dating show in 2019, Tommy and Molly's relationship blossomed from buying their first house together, welcoming their baby girl Bambi to getting engaged in 2023.

However the former couple have officially called it quits releasing statements on their respective Instagram stories addressing the split.

There has been many claims of their break up being caused by Tommy cheating on Molly, something which he denies, and now comments made by one of his exes have resurfaced.

Tommy Fury said to be 'distraught' over cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

In 2020, Tommy's ex girlfriend Millie Roberts told the tabloids that Tommy was "really controlling" and "aggressive" as a boyfriend.

After alleging that the boxer would accuse her of cheating in angry messages, Millie said that "history says that he won't be loyal" when asked about his relationship with Molly.

She sent a stark message to Molly saying: "I would say to Molly be careful and don’t ignore the warning signs. He’s very good at talking, he’s very smooth and calming, he would talk his way out of any situation.

“Don’t ignore red flags when they come up. He will talk his way out of it. He would lie about where he was every weekend, he would say he was with his granddad but he wouldn’t be, he’d be out and staying in hotel rooms.”

Who is Millie Roberts?

Tommy Fury and ex girlfriend Millie. Picture: Facebook

Millie is a 27-year-old Chemist from Manchester who dated Tommy Fury before he found Love Island fame.

When Tommy met Molly-Mae in 2019, Millie, who was a 22-year-old student at the time, said she hoped he would treat Molly better than he treated her.

She said: "I hope another girl isn’t going to suffer from what he’s like and I hope he wants to treat her correctly."

Tommy's spokepeople have denied cheating allegations against him and Millie hasn't come forward following the recent split.

However Millie has received comments on her Instagram posts saying things like, 'spill the tea' and 'you dodged a bullet fr'.

Millie Roberts spoke out about Tommy Fury in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Instagram

When Tommy went into Love Island back in 2019, he told OK! magazine that he'd been single for 8-10 months after his relationship with his ex had 'fizzled out'.

At the time Millie took to socials with a date stamped picture of her and Tommy with the caption: "Didn't realise Feb-March was 8-10 months ago? I know you're not the best at maths but this is no excuse.

"It's mad what fame and money can do to people try and act like the whole relationship was nothing. But okay Tommy you do you."

According to the Daily Mail, Millie said that Tommy was offered £200,000 for his Love Island stint and split up with Millie when she refused his offer to share the cash.

