Molly-Mae Hague Moves Into Her ‘Dream Home’ With Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have moved in to a new house. Picture: Tommy Fury/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she and Tommy Fury have finally bought a house – and she's launching a new lifestyle project!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s long and turbulent house search is finally over – they’ve found their ‘dream home’!

The Love Island stars took to Instagram to share the amazing news, sharing that they’ve settled into a new house after being in the market for a permanent dwelling for nearly three years.

As Molly-Mae announced the news, she also revealed that she is launching an account dedicated to making her new house a home, despite her previous claims that she wants to be more private following the devastating burglary to her prior Manchester apartment.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director shared her excitement with her whopping 6.2 million followers, writing: “It finally happened… Our NEW CHAPTER!!!”

Molly-Mae Hague announced that she's bought a house. Picture: Getty

The ex-Islander's new lifestyle account is appropriately titled Molly Maison and will show an inside look into Molly and Tommy's life as they decorate their lavish new pad.

Molly shared a snap to the 'Gram posing on her new marble tiled staircase – it's fair to say the star looked over the moon as she announced her latest purchase.

The 22-year-old shared more details on her story, speaking candidly about feeling ready to share more about her personal life after £800k worth of belongings were stolen from her Cheshire apartment in November.

Following the burglary, Molly-Mae had been making a conscious effort to not spill too much on her private life with Tommy and remained tight-lipped about their accommodation – until now!

Molly-Mae has launched a home account on Instagram. Picture: @mollymason_/Instagram

She wrote: "So… Hey guys. I can’t believe we’ve finally got to this point. A 3 year search for our first home, which some of you will have followed, has finally come to an end!!!"

"I know a lot of you won’t have been expecting me to do a home account as I have become a lot more private about what I post of our home life… However having a home account is something that I’ve always dreamed of doing," Molly-Mae explained.

When talking about the break-in, the reality star poignantly said that she didn't want to 'let the past control my future', hence the launch of her new account.

