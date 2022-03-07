Molly-Mae Hague Shows Lump Removal Scar On Her Breast For The First Time

7 March 2022, 17:34

Molly-Mae Hague revealed the scar from her lump removal surgery
Molly-Mae Hague revealed the scar from her lump removal surgery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague revealed the scar left on her breast following her lump removal surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague was open about the surgery she had to remove a lump in her breast last year, continuing to be honest about her health concerns amid her endometriosis battle and a cancerous mole she had removed from her leg.

As she shot a campaign in Mexico this weekend Molly-Mae posted a photo of herself in by a pool a bikini top and shorts, revealing the scar on her breast for the first time.

Molly-Mae Hague Shares Regret Over Facial Treatment Claiming It Left Her With 'A Full Beard'

Sharing the photo of her sunbathing on Instagram Stories, Molly said she’d ‘grown to like’ the scar after her surgery in September last year.

Molly-Mae revealed the scar on her breast
Molly-Mae revealed the scar on her breast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She wrote: “Little lump removal scar. Grown to like it,” with a little white heart emoji.

The 22-year-old was open with her millions of followers about her surgery last year, saying: "I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well I had it removed today. Check your bodies people!"

A few weeks after the surgery on her breast, the reality star underwent surgery once again for her endometriosis, which according to the NHS is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow elsewhere, such as the ovaries and Fallopian tubes.

She previously called the pain from the condition ‘like labour’, adding: "I obviously don’t know what labour feels like but they’re to the point I literally can’t stand up, I’m screaming in pain, no painkiller will make me feel any better, I have to take days and days off work. I feel like I’ve been in a car crash after I’ve been on my period, it’s not normal."

Molly-Mae Hague is shooting a campaign in Mexico
Molly-Mae Hague is shooting a campaign in Mexico. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae is always open with her followers
Molly-Mae is always open with her followers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

Later this year Molly is releasing an autobiography titled Becoming Molly-Mae: My Story which will no doubt go into further detail about her series of health complications.

The PLT CEO has promised fans she’s filled it with events and anecdotes that even her close-knit circle may not be aware of.

She told her fans that the novel will provide a "behind the scenes" to her life as she documents her "whole journey".

At the end of last year Molly and boyfriend Tommy Fury had their Cheshire apartment burgled, where over £800k worth of belongings was apparently stolen. Since then, she’s shared little about their new home and has been making a conscious effort to not spill too much on their private life.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Start your summer with these Taylor Swift classics to make you feel confident

7 Taylor Swift Anthems Guaranteed To Make You Feel Confident

An old video of Angus Cloud is making the rounds online

A Video Of Euphoria's Fez Waiting Tables Before Fame Has Gone Viral

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline & Why They Split

Shawn Mendes

Gigi Hadid Is donating all of her fashion month earnings to help those suffering in Ukraine and Palestine

Gigi Hadid Is Donating All Her Fashion Week Earnings To Help People In Ukraine & Palestine

Love Island bosses have a new stricter screening process in an effort to avoid contestant backlash

Love Island 2022 Contestants To Hand Over Social Media Passwords In New Screening Process

Taylor Swift is a big Kravitz fan

Taylor Swift Raves Over Zoe Kravitz's Performance In 'The Batman'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

Exclusive
Becky Hill becomes music royalty

WATCH: Becky Hill Becomes Music Royalty

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star