Molly-Mae Hague Shows Lump Removal Scar On Her Breast For The First Time

Molly-Mae Hague revealed the scar from her lump removal surgery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague revealed the scar left on her breast following her lump removal surgery.

Love Island 2019 star Molly-Mae Hague was open about the surgery she had to remove a lump in her breast last year, continuing to be honest about her health concerns amid her endometriosis battle and a cancerous mole she had removed from her leg.

As she shot a campaign in Mexico this weekend Molly-Mae posted a photo of herself in by a pool a bikini top and shorts, revealing the scar on her breast for the first time.

Sharing the photo of her sunbathing on Instagram Stories, Molly said she’d ‘grown to like’ the scar after her surgery in September last year.

Molly-Mae revealed the scar on her breast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She wrote: “Little lump removal scar. Grown to like it,” with a little white heart emoji.

The 22-year-old was open with her millions of followers about her surgery last year, saying: "I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well I had it removed today. Check your bodies people!"

A few weeks after the surgery on her breast, the reality star underwent surgery once again for her endometriosis, which according to the NHS is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow elsewhere, such as the ovaries and Fallopian tubes.

She previously called the pain from the condition ‘like labour’, adding: "I obviously don’t know what labour feels like but they’re to the point I literally can’t stand up, I’m screaming in pain, no painkiller will make me feel any better, I have to take days and days off work. I feel like I’ve been in a car crash after I’ve been on my period, it’s not normal."

Molly-Mae Hague is shooting a campaign in Mexico. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae is always open with her followers. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/YouTube

Later this year Molly is releasing an autobiography titled Becoming Molly-Mae: My Story which will no doubt go into further detail about her series of health complications.

The PLT CEO has promised fans she’s filled it with events and anecdotes that even her close-knit circle may not be aware of.

She told her fans that the novel will provide a "behind the scenes" to her life as she documents her "whole journey".

At the end of last year Molly and boyfriend Tommy Fury had their Cheshire apartment burgled, where over £800k worth of belongings was apparently stolen. Since then, she’s shared little about their new home and has been making a conscious effort to not spill too much on their private life.

