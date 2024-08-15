Molly-Mae 'Heartbroken' As It's Claimed Tommy Fury Cheated 'A Number Of Times'

15 August 2024, 17:05

Molly-Mae believes Tommy Fury cheated a 'number of times'
Molly-Mae believes Tommy Fury cheated a 'number of times'. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

An exclusive source has come forward claiming Tommy Fury cheated on Molly-Mae, as she seen for the first time since the split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not long after claims that Tommy Fury fathered a secret baby in Dubai were rebuked it has been reported that he was "unfaithful" to Molly-Mae during their five year relationship.

According to a tabloid source, Molly became aware of this and believes it happened "a number of times".

The source said: “Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times. It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him.

Molly-Mae was apparent made aware that Tommy had cheated her multiple times
Molly-Mae was apparent made aware that Tommy had cheated her multiple times. Picture: Getty

“Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful.

“Molly-Mae has been completely crushed by this. She thought she could trust Tommy completely. The love they once had has been shattered.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together
Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Molly was seen for the first time since releasing her statement saying their relationship had ended. She was spotted out and about in her car.

It is also said that Tommy has now officially moved out of their £3.5 million mansion as Molly stays put with their one-year-old daughter Bambi.

