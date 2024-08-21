Molly-Mae Hague Returns To Instagram One Week After Shock Split From Tommy Fury

21 August 2024, 13:05

Molly-Mae Hague appears to be back on social media
Molly-Mae Hague appears to be back on social media. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media for the first time since announcing her split from Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae Hague is seemingly slowly returning to Instagram after taking to the platform on 14th August to announce her shock split from fiancé Tommy Fury after five years together.

Zoe Rae, Molly-Mae’s sister, also stopped posting while on her honeymoon with husband Danny as she no doubt comforted her sister from afar. But now she’s back online posting on Instagram about their first holiday as husband and wife.

After seeing the pics, Molly-Mae showed she’s back online by commenting: “Stunning pics.”

Fans were quick to reply to the influencer sending their love and support in the wake of her very public breakup with Tommy.

Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe Rae has been on her honeymoon
Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe Rae has been on her honeymoon. Picture: Zoe Rae/Instagram

Just a month ago Molly-Mae was a bridesmaid for Zoe when she, Tommy and daughter Bambi attended their wedding in the Lake District. At the same time Molly-Mae and Tommy celebrated one year of being engaged.

Tommy’s reportedly been left ‘distraught’ by allegations he cheated on Molly-Mae, with his team denying the claims amid reports he’s consulting lawyers.

The most recent development to emerge from their breakup is the fact Molly-Mae is the sole owner of the house she and Tommy share. According to The Mirror Molly bought the property for £3.8 million in April 2022, solely in her name.

Tommy moved out of the mansion hours after their split, saying at another address and returning to their family home to spend time with their daughter.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split after five years together. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

At the weekend he reportedly returned to the house for just 40 minutes before taking Bambi to the park for ice cream, accompanied by a bodyguard.

Since their respective split statements, neither Molly-Mae or Tommy have addressed their breakup any more. Molly’s split statement appeared to suggest she’d been wronged, writing she didn’t expect their relationship ’to end in this way’.

Meanwhile, Tommy confirmed the news with a much shorter statement of his own just a few hours later.

The couple got engaged in July last year, six months after welcoming their baby girl Bambi.

