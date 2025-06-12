How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

12 June 2025, 16:43

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other
How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other. Picture: Capital Buzz
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Our very own live-action Hiccup and Astrid take to the hot seat in The Group Chat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hercules and Megara WHEN?!

To celebrate the release of live-action How To Train Your Dragon, we turned the interview tables on Mason (Hiccup) and Nico (Astrid) and got them to interview each other!

From their hilarious HTTYD auditions and the scenes they were most excited to recreate from the original animated film, to their celebrity crushes (absolute banger from Mason), dream fan edit songs (another absolute banger from Nico), hidden talents and more, our new fave iconic duo reveal all in this episode of The Group Chat.

Oh, and we’re definitely gonna need that Hercules live-action starring them both… like, NEOWWW!

Watch the full Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview below

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames & Nico Parker Interview Each Other

Watch more Capital Buzz interviews here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, book plot and latest news
Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is sending secret signals back home

Love Island

Love Island bombshell Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom admission

Love Island's Remell leaves fans stunned after shocking bedroom confession

Love Island

Love Island 2025 stars have connections with former villa residents

Love Island 2025 contestants with secret connections to former villa stars

Love Island

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island

Shea Mannings entered Love Island 2025 as a bombshell

Love Island's Shea Mannings: Age, job, son, football team and more

Love Island

Remell Mullins has entered Love Island 2025 as a bombshell

Love Island's Remell Mullins: Age, job, Instagram fame and more

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits