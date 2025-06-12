How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

On Air Now
Our very own live-action Hiccup and Astrid take to the hot seat in The Group Chat.
Mason Thames and Nico Parker as Hercules and Megara WHEN?!
To celebrate the release of live-action How To Train Your Dragon, we turned the interview tables on Mason (Hiccup) and Nico (Astrid) and got them to interview each other!
From their hilarious HTTYD auditions and the scenes they were most excited to recreate from the original animated film, to their celebrity crushes (absolute banger from Mason), dream fan edit songs (another absolute banger from Nico), hidden talents and more, our new fave iconic duo reveal all in this episode of The Group Chat.
Oh, and we’re definitely gonna need that Hercules live-action starring them both… like, NEOWWW!
