Tommy Fury Addresses Cheating Allegations After His Split From Molly-Mae Hague

29 August 2024, 09:52 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 11:20

Tommy Fury finally addresses cheating allegations
Tommy Fury finally addresses cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Following Molly-Mae breaking her silence, Tommy has come out and addressed the cheating allegations against him for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Two weeks after Molly-Mae Hague and her former fiancé Tommy Fury announced their shock split they broke their silence on the fall-out that has followed.

Molly went first, thanking her fans for "being the best online friends" and a day later Tommy followed suit taking to his socials to address the break up for the first time.

Posting a picture of him in the gym tying his laces he wrote: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together
Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

Almost immediately after the pair revealed their relationship was over the internet was full of speculation that Tommy had cheated on Molly, however he dubs these "false allegations".

The rumour mill went into overdrive when people began claiming he had even fathered another child, something which has never been proven to be true.

Days after the break up an exclusive tabloid source said that Molly became aware of Tommy being "unfaithful" with a Danish girl while he was in Macedonia, adding that she believes it happened "a number of times" during their five year relationship.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him. Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful," the source said.

However Milla Corfixen, who is said to be the Danish woman he cheated with has also denied the claims, saying: "I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun."

In response to the allegations against Tommy a spokesperson came forward before he addressed it himself. They said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

They went on to say that the boxer is "distraught" by the claims which "couldn’t be further from the truth".

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is set to release her debut novel

Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Novel Titled ‘A Girl Called Girl’

Madison Beer Asks Fans To Stop Asking For Photos Outside Her Hotels

Madison Beer Asks Fans To Stop Asking Her For Photos Outside Her Hotels

Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega are childhood friends thank to their Disney Channel days

Are Olivia Rodrigo And Jenna Ortega Related? Their Childhood Friendship Revealed

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum talks Kaos, being demure and having a Brat summer

Jeff Goldblum Reveals How He Stays Demure, Cutesy And Mindful

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Every Thing We Know About Harry Styles' Fourth Album - HS4 Release Date, Tracklist & More

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits