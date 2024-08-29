Tommy Fury Addresses Cheating Allegations After His Split From Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury finally addresses cheating allegations. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Following Molly-Mae breaking her silence, Tommy has come out and addressed the cheating allegations against him for the first time.

Two weeks after Molly-Mae Hague and her former fiancé Tommy Fury announced their shock split they broke their silence on the fall-out that has followed.

Molly went first, thanking her fans for "being the best online friends" and a day later Tommy followed suit taking to his socials to address the break up for the first time.

Posting a picture of him in the gym tying his laces he wrote: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

Almost immediately after the pair revealed their relationship was over the internet was full of speculation that Tommy had cheated on Molly, however he dubs these "false allegations".

The rumour mill went into overdrive when people began claiming he had even fathered another child, something which has never been proven to be true.

Days after the break up an exclusive tabloid source said that Molly became aware of Tommy being "unfaithful" with a Danish girl while he was in Macedonia, adding that she believes it happened "a number of times" during their five year relationship.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn’t recognise him. Molly-Mae is absolutely heartbroken and says she fully expects that other women are going to come forward and speak to her about him being unfaithful," the source said.

However Milla Corfixen, who is said to be the Danish woman he cheated with has also denied the claims, saying: "I am the girl but nothing happened. We just had fun."

In response to the allegations against Tommy a spokesperson came forward before he addressed it himself. They said: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he’s consulting his lawyers."

They went on to say that the boxer is "distraught" by the claims which "couldn’t be further from the truth".

