Molly-Mae & Tommy Fury fans refuse to believe fresh cheating allegations

Tommy Fury has been hit with a fresh set of cheating allegations. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae's ex fiancé Tommy Fury has been hit with another bout of cheating allegations.

Tommy Fury has made it abundantly clear that he denies any cheating allegations that have been levied at him since his split from Molly-Mae Hague in August.

In his book 'Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury', Tommy clearly says: "The allegations around me cheating have been created by the press in line with their own agenda and bear no resemblance to the reality of my situation."

In an exclusive interview he said: "The truth will come out in time and when it does I think a lot of people might regret their actions and unkind words".

His insistence that he did not cheat on his ex-fiancée, and the mother of his daughter, Molly, makes new cheating allegations that have arose, even more difficult to comprehend.

Tommy Fury split from Molly-Mae Hague in the summer of 2024. Picture: Getty

Adult content creator Katy Robertson has claimed that she was "part of the reason" Molly and Tommy broke up in a podcast episode released months after the first cheating allegations were made.

Talking on the The Reality Check Show, she said: "So, [I slept with] Tommy Fury only this May just gone... So it was in Dubai and we was at a club called 'Drift' nightclub, he f----- three girls at the time baring in mind."

She went on: "[Molly-Mae and Tommy] were a thing back in May, yeah. But Tommy was in Dubai for work with Chris Brown."

Since Tommy's escapades in Dubai have already been widely reported on, fans are struggling to believe this new account.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

One fan wrote, "this cannot be real" while another said, "this can't be true". On the podcast's Instagram one commenter accused it of being an episode "full of lies".

A fellow adult content creator said: "I'm sure this isn’t true, but it’s upsetting that people will say all girls within our industry are like this :( I don’t think these people should be platformed."

It's likely Tommy won't comment on these new allegations as he has already vehemently denied any claims that he cheated on Molly.

