Here's why people think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together

27 September 2024, 13:58

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Fans are speculating that Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury may be back together because of the reappearance of her engagement ring in a recent Instagram post – but here's the truth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans were heartbroken earlier this year when Molly-Mae Hague announced her split from fiancé Tommy Fury after five years together.

The power couple originally met on Love Island in 2019 where they starred amongst the likes of Amy Hart, Curtis Pritchard, Anton Danyluk and Maura Higgins, however in mid-August 2024 they confirmed their break up.

The cause of their relationship breakdown has not been publicised, however, Tommy had been hit with a number of allegations of infidelity that he has spoken out against, calling them ‘horrendous.’

Whilst the couple privately organise separating their lives with their baby daughter Bambi and a £4 million mansion in Cheshire, Molly has spoken out about moving on to the next chapter.

So why are fans speculating that the pair may have gotten back together? Here’s what we know.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split mid-August 2024
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split mid-August 2024. Picture: Getty

Why do people think Molly-Mae and Tommy are getting back together?

Outside of just sheer hopefulness, Molly-Mae’s fans have an eye for detail which is not to be laughed at. The fanbase has recently spotted the reappearance of Molly’s sparkling engagement ring which was given to her during Tommy’s proposal in the summer of 2023.

With the launch of Molly's fashion brand Maebe, the reality star and influencer posted some snaps on the brand’s Instagram, giving her fans a sneak peek of what’s to come.

They quickly noticed in one of the pictures that Molly is seen sporting her engagement ring. The caption read “Our founder’s camera roll on the week of the launch,” suggesting all the photos were taken within the last week which sent fans in a tizzy, thinking perhaps the pair had managed to work things out.

In the comment section, one wrote, "The engagement ring is back on....... could the make or break trip to the Maldives be true," whilst a second wrote: “Omg her ring is back on! Hope they are back together !!”

A third wrote, "8th slide [engagement ring emoji] back on" and a fourth seemed to humorously suggest that there was no deeper meaning behind Molly’s choice to wear a spectacular diamond ring, writing “I wouldn’t give diamonds back either.”

Despite the caption to the post alluding that the photos were taken recently, being realistic about the situation, one fan brought the others back down to earth, writing, "Probably an old picture".

Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are parents to daughter Bambi.
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae are parents to daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

So, are Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury back together?

As far as we know, no, Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are not back together.

The appearance of the engagement ring probably was just an old photo like that one fan suggested, from a shoot that took place much earlier in the year. Molly has also made it more than clear that she has no plans to get back with Tommy.

At the moment, Molly seems incredibly focused on being a mother and her new business venture, revealing to the tabloids, “I have a really good feeling about this new era of my life and think it's going to be so special and a great thing for me to focus on and put my time into as well as being a mum to Bambi.”

