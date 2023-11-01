Curtis Pritchard: When Was He On Love Island And Who Was He Coupled Up With?

1 November 2023, 17:13

Curtis Pritchard is joining the cast of Love Island Games 2023
Curtis Pritchard is joining the cast of Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Alamy/Peacock

Love Island Games 2023 is hitting our screens and former contestant Curtis Pritchard is making a comeback so who is he? And how old is he? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Curtis Pritchard is making an epic return to Love Island as he officially joins the cast for Love Island Games 2023.

Joining the likes of Liberty Poole, Megan Barton-Hanson and contestants from all around the world like Australia and the USA, Curtis will not only be looking for love but also fighting for the $100,000 prize money.

So as he makes his return to the island of love, we reflect on his original stint in the villa from when he was on it to who he was coupled up with.

Here's everything you need to know about Curtis Pritchard including his age and career.

Curtis Pritchard has taken part in the panto scene since he found Love Island fame
Curtis Pritchard has taken part in the panto scene since he found Love Island fame. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

Who is Love Island's Curtis Pritchard?

Age: 27

From: Staffordshire, UK

Instagram: @curtispritchard12

Curtis become a household name when he starred on Love Island but has been familiar with the celebrity way of life for a while.

The brother of AJ Pritchard, a Strictly Come Dancing professional, Curtis and his sibling have led lives as dancers and choreographers.

Since appearing on the dating show though, Curtis has become a familiar face on reality TV appearing on Celebs Go Dating, The Greatest Dancer and more recently, Celebrity SAS. He's also become a popular face on the panto scene.

When was Curtis Pritchard on Love Island?

Curtis entered the Mallorca villa on day one in 2019, series 5 of the popular ITV2 summer show.

He finished in fourth place after a tough time in the villa where he swapped from his long term interest for Maura Higgins towards the end of the experience.

Curtis appeared alongside Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague, and Lucie Donlan. Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were the surprise winners of the series.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins on the red carpet
Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins finished fourth on Love Island series 5. Picture: Alamy

Who was Curtis Pritchard coupled up with on Love Island?

Curtis and Amy Hart were the hot couple of the series until Casa Amor arrived and he began expressing doubt in their relationship.

Curtis famously called off their romance when he returned to the main villa, leaving Amy heartbroken. She eventually left the show after finding it difficult to move on.

Curtis then coupled up with Maura, after finding a surprise connection. Their relationship lasted outside of the villa too before they eventually split months later.

Maura explained their relationship fizzled out after they struggled to see one another.

