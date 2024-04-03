Molly Mae Planning To Move From £4m Mansion After Just 2 Years

3 April 2024, 10:45 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 13:34

Molly-Mae Hague hinted at wanting to move out of her £4 million mansion
Molly-Mae Hague hinted at wanting to move out of her £4 million mansion. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Molly Mae has made headlines recently for her huge paychecks, so is it any surprise that she’s looking to upgrade from her Cheshire mansion home?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ex-Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague starred in the reality dating show in 2019 and left with the one and only Tommy Fury on her arm. Despite their epic love story, the pair didn’t win their season, the crown went to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The happy couple have since had their daughter Bambi, gotten engaged, and appeared on Tyson Fury’s reality series At Home With The Furys.

Most impressively, Molly’s been busy signing brand deal after deal and the entrepreneur is not afraid to splash her hard-earned cash on a new house just two years after buying her 'dream home.'

Molly-Mae recently signed as the face of L'Oreal
Molly-Mae recently signed as the face of L'Oreal. Picture: Getty

Reportedly Molly-Mae's already ready to move once more, after she bought her £4 million Cheshire mansion. Their current home was purchased in 2022 and houses an enormous six bedrooms, a home gym, a dressing room and a tranquil garden that sits on 5, 000 square feet of land.

But with Molly having most recently signed a seven-figure deal to be the brand ambassador and face of beauty empire L’Oreal, perhaps the family have their eyes on something even bigger.

Molly-Mae has not confirmed any plans to move, rather she has hinted at the possibility of it during an Instagram Q&A with her fans.

Molly-Mae has had a lot of success as an entrepreneur
Molly-Mae has had a lot of success as an entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

After being asked whether “moving house is on the cards?” Molly replied, “One word... Potentially.”

However, that’s all she had to say on the matter with no new information on where the young family might want to move to. However, both her and Tommy’s careers aren’t location-based, so really the world is their oyster.

As Molly continued her Instagram Q&A she discussed her one-year-old daughter, Bambi, as she revealed her baby hadn't learnt to walk yet.

“I think technically this means she’s a little bit behind? From what I see online. I really don’t worry about when she does things... every baby is so different.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

“My best friend’s baby has been walking since she was nine months, Bambi is 14 months and it still hasn’t happened yet, not even a step bless her. It’ll happen when it happens.”

Perhaps in a larger mansion, Bambi will feel motivated to take her first steps, but until then, she’s doing great learning how to stand all by herself, as Molly shared in an Instagram post.

She posted a photo of young Bambi standing whilst holding a mixing spoon, captioning, “Finally, standing without holding on. Someone told me to put a wooden spoon in her hand, it worked!”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Maya Jama was a fan of Love Island long before her role as host of the show.

Summer Love Island 2024: Start Date, Cast And Location

Raye opened up on receiving cruel comments as her following online grew

Raye Opens Up On Being Criticised For Her Appearance By Cruel Trolls

Travis Kelce plans to join Taylor Swift on European leg of her World Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's Joining Taylor Swift On The Eras Tour London Leg

Georgia Steel has revealed a rift between her and the other islanders

Georgia Steel Just Confirmed Love Island All Stars Feud

Love Island

Here's how Taylor Swift became a billionaire

So, How Is Taylor Swift Actually A Billionaire?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits