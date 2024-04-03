Molly Mae Planning To Move From £4m Mansion After Just 2 Years

Molly-Mae Hague hinted at wanting to move out of her £4 million mansion. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae/Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Molly Mae has made headlines recently for her huge paychecks, so is it any surprise that she’s looking to upgrade from her Cheshire mansion home?

Ex-Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague starred in the reality dating show in 2019 and left with the one and only Tommy Fury on her arm. Despite their epic love story, the pair didn’t win their season, the crown went to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

The happy couple have since had their daughter Bambi, gotten engaged, and appeared on Tyson Fury’s reality series At Home With The Furys.

Most impressively, Molly’s been busy signing brand deal after deal and the entrepreneur is not afraid to splash her hard-earned cash on a new house just two years after buying her 'dream home.'

Molly-Mae recently signed as the face of L'Oreal. Picture: Getty

Reportedly Molly-Mae's already ready to move once more, after she bought her £4 million Cheshire mansion. Their current home was purchased in 2022 and houses an enormous six bedrooms, a home gym, a dressing room and a tranquil garden that sits on 5, 000 square feet of land.

But with Molly having most recently signed a seven-figure deal to be the brand ambassador and face of beauty empire L’Oreal, perhaps the family have their eyes on something even bigger.

Molly-Mae has not confirmed any plans to move, rather she has hinted at the possibility of it during an Instagram Q&A with her fans.

Molly-Mae has had a lot of success as an entrepreneur. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

After being asked whether “moving house is on the cards?” Molly replied, “One word... Potentially.”

However, that’s all she had to say on the matter with no new information on where the young family might want to move to. However, both her and Tommy’s careers aren’t location-based, so really the world is their oyster.

As Molly continued her Instagram Q&A she discussed her one-year-old daughter, Bambi, as she revealed her baby hadn't learnt to walk yet.

“I think technically this means she’s a little bit behind? From what I see online. I really don’t worry about when she does things... every baby is so different.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

“My best friend’s baby has been walking since she was nine months, Bambi is 14 months and it still hasn’t happened yet, not even a step bless her. It’ll happen when it happens.”

Perhaps in a larger mansion, Bambi will feel motivated to take her first steps, but until then, she’s doing great learning how to stand all by herself, as Molly shared in an Instagram post.

She posted a photo of young Bambi standing whilst holding a mixing spoon, captioning, “Finally, standing without holding on. Someone told me to put a wooden spoon in her hand, it worked!”

