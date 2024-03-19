Love Island’s Molly-Mae Signs Another Jaw Dropping Seven Figure Deal

Molly-Mae signed a seven-figure deal with a large beauty brand. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague has signed what could be considered the biggest deal of her life, alongside the likes of Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner.

Molly-Mae Hague has come a long way since her Love Island days and it seems like the mum of one can do no wrong.

Not only did she successfully find her now fiancé, Tommy Fury on the reality dating show (like you're supposed to!) but they have an adorable daughter named Bambi together.

So with family life all sorted, Molly-Mae has had her eyes on the business game too. After ending her two year deal with Pretty Little Thing, Molly has signed another contract with the even bigger, more prestigious brand, L’Oréal.

The social media guru and entrepreneur has signed with the beauty brand in just what might be considered her biggest brand deal yet.

Molly-May has signed on to be the face of L’Oréal. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

A source revealed to the tabloids that Molly-Mae had signed on to be the face of L’Oréal, "She's really excited about it, she'll be working alongside some massive A-list names... The deal is worth seven figures and is one of her biggest deals yet."

Molly-Mae was already a multi-millionaire and she was reportedly paid an absolutely bonkers £400,000 per month for her role as Creative Director with PrettyLittleThing.

But now she’ll be joining the ranks of Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner as a UK ambassador for L’Oréal.

Fans of the 24-year-old had an inkling that something exciting was going to be announced as Molly had been teasing a ‘secret project’ for a few weeks now on her socials.

Molly-Mae was reportedly paid £400,000 per month for her role at Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Mid-March saw Molly take a trip to Ibiza with a group of women for a holistic retreat that focused on health and pilates. The star flew there and back in a private jet and the villa they stayed at cost an eye-watering £120, 000 for the week.

In an Instagram video where she shared her room with her followers, Molly joked that she was using the window to watch the others in the villa practicing pilates whilst she "did her business."

And it looks like that business paid off! Up until now fans were questioning why Molly-Mae had decided to depart from her amazing role at PrettyLittleThing, but her choice now all makes sense.

In 2023, after she quit, Molly decided to answer some questions in a Q&A that she posted on Youtube.

Molly-Mae left her role at Pretty Little Thing to focus on motherhood. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

“Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything, it was such an amazing chapter for me, it has naturally come to an end,” she said in the video.

"I am a mum now. I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work," she explained, revealing she wanted to focus on being motherhood.

But whilst fans were speculating that some drama had happened behind the scenes, Molly wanted to clear those rumours up. "There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea, there is nothing that has gone on."

"It was the most incredible pinch-me moment. I will never ever not be grateful to that business for what they have done to my career."

