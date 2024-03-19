Love Island’s Molly-Mae Signs Another Jaw Dropping Seven Figure Deal

19 March 2024, 10:35

Molly-Mae signed a seven-figure deal with a large beauty brand
Molly-Mae signed a seven-figure deal with a large beauty brand. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague has signed what could be considered the biggest deal of her life, alongside the likes of Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has come a long way since her Love Island days and it seems like the mum of one can do no wrong.

Not only did she successfully find her now fiancé, Tommy Fury on the reality dating show (like you're supposed to!) but they have an adorable daughter named Bambi together.

So with family life all sorted, Molly-Mae has had her eyes on the business game too. After ending her two year deal with Pretty Little Thing, Molly has signed another contract with the even bigger, more prestigious brand, L’Oréal.

The social media guru and entrepreneur has signed with the beauty brand in just what might be considered her biggest brand deal yet.

Molly-May has signed on to be the face of L’Oréal.
Molly-May has signed on to be the face of L’Oréal. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

A source revealed to the tabloids that Molly-Mae had signed on to be the face of L’Oréal, "She's really excited about it, she'll be working alongside some massive A-list names... The deal is worth seven figures and is one of her biggest deals yet."

Molly-Mae was already a multi-millionaire and she was reportedly paid an absolutely bonkers £400,000 per month for her role as Creative Director with PrettyLittleThing.

But now she’ll be joining the ranks of Dame Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Kendall Jenner as a UK ambassador for L’Oréal.

Fans of the 24-year-old had an inkling that something exciting was going to be announced as Molly had been teasing a ‘secret project’ for a few weeks now on her socials.

Molly-Mae was reportedly paid £400,000 per month for her role at Pretty Little Thing
Molly-Mae was reportedly paid £400,000 per month for her role at Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

Mid-March saw Molly take a trip to Ibiza with a group of women for a holistic retreat that focused on health and pilates. The star flew there and back in a private jet and the villa they stayed at cost an eye-watering £120, 000 for the week.

In an Instagram video where she shared her room with her followers, Molly joked that she was using the window to watch the others in the villa practicing pilates whilst she "did her business."

And it looks like that business paid off! Up until now fans were questioning why Molly-Mae had decided to depart from her amazing role at PrettyLittleThing, but her choice now all makes sense.

In 2023, after she quit, Molly decided to answer some questions in a Q&A that she posted on Youtube.

Molly-Mae left her role at Pretty Little Thing to focus on motherhood
Molly-Mae left her role at Pretty Little Thing to focus on motherhood. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

“Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything, it was such an amazing chapter for me, it has naturally come to an end,” she said in the video.

"I am a mum now. I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work," she explained, revealing she wanted to focus on being motherhood.

But whilst fans were speculating that some drama had happened behind the scenes, Molly wanted to clear those rumours up. "There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea, there is nothing that has gone on."

"It was the most incredible pinch-me moment. I will never ever not be grateful to that business for what they have done to my career."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split after three years together

Why Did Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Split?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2024

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Heads Into Production

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album 'Cowboy Carter' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have been dating since around June 2023

Harry Styles And Taylor Russell’s Complete Dating Timeline

Chloe Burrows' fans want to know who she's dating since her split from Toby Aromolaran

Who Is Chloe Burrows Dating?

Sydney Sweeney began playing Euphoria's Cassie Howard in 2019

Sydney Sweeney Reveals Euphoria Season 3 Will Be ‘So Different’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits