Molly-Mae Hague Steps Down As PrettyLittleThing Creative Director

22 June 2023, 10:23 | Updated: 22 June 2023, 15:36

Molly-Mae announces she's stepping down from her PLT creative director role

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague has quit her job at PrettyLittleThing to spend more time with her daughter Bambi, who was born in February.

Molly-Mae Hague was announced as PrettyLittleThing’s creative director in 2021, and nearly two years on she’s stepping down from the role.

The 24-year-old has assured she’ll remain a brand ambassador for the fashion chain.

In a YouTube video the new mum explained she’s stepping back from the role, which reportedly earned her £400k a month (£5 million a year), but will continue to have collections and edits with the brand.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh Admits She Dated Tommy Fury Before Molly-Mae In Resurfaced Video

She told her followers: "A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director, how's the role going, how's everything going with PLT, and everything is going incredibly with PLT… I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT… they are literally my family.

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her baby girl in February this year
Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her baby girl in February this year. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae Hague turns down £350,000 brand deal with Missguided

“I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role."

Molly and boyfriend Tommy Fury became parents earlier this year when their daughter Bambi was born and the Instagram influencer wants to spend more time with their little one.

She went on: “Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I'm only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I'm only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I've had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.

"Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything - it was such an amazing chapter for me - it has naturally come to an end.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are parents to baby Bambi
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are parents to baby Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague wants to spend more time with her baby girl
Molly-Mae Hague wants to spend more time with her baby girl. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

"I am a mum now and I never really gave myself a maternity leave and I got straight back into work instantly because my work is my phone and showing my life is my work. The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can't fulfil right this moment."

She continued: "There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on."

Molly-Mae’s role involved overseeing high-level creative decisions and having a say on the designs of the clothes.

The 24-year-old has worked with the brand ever since leaving Love Island in 2019.

