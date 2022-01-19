How Much Does Molly-Mae Hague Get From PLT Creative Director Salary?

How much does Molly-Mae Hague get from her role as creative director at Pretty Little Thing?

Molly-Mae Hague has become a multi-millionaire thanks to a string of huge brand deals as well as her job as creative director of Pretty Little Thing UK and EU.

The former Love Island star has come a long way since appearing on the show, breaking records as the richest Islander ever.

It was announced during summer 2021 that she had signed a seven-figure deal with online fashion brand, PLT, where she was given her ‘dream role’ as creative director.

Molly-Mae already has an insanely impressive net worth at just 22 years old, especially after recently signing another huge deal with Beauty Works.

But just how much does Molly-Mae make from her creative director role at Pretty Little Thing?

Let’s take a look…

How much does Molly-Mae Hague make from her PLT creative director role?

According to this tabloid, Molly-Mae is said to earn a whopping £400,000 a month from Pretty Little Thing.

The influencer, who has also raked in millions from her huge social media following, YouTube channel and other brand deals, landed the creative director role in August last year.

Her role involves overseeing the high-level creative decisions, but she’s also said to be more heavily involved in the designs of the clothes now.

Molly-Mae has been working with the brand since leaving the villa in 2019 and even worked with them before Love Island.

Creative directors in the UK typically earn between £80k to £100k - but Molly-Mae’s alleged salary is reportedly 13 times more than the average UK wage for a whole year - every month.

