Love Island’s Molly Marsh Admits She Dated Tommy Fury Before Molly-Mae In Resurfaced Video

8 June 2023, 10:23 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 16:13

Love Island's Molly Marsh said she previously dated Tommy Fury
Love Island's Molly Marsh said she previously dated Tommy Fury. Picture: ITV2/@mollymae/Instagram
Molly Marsh has been romantically linked to former Love Island star Tommy Fury.

Love Island’s Molly Marsh has already become a fan-favourite contestant on the show after the new summer series began earlier this week, and now fans have delved a little more into her social media profiles to find out more about the pantomime star.

Some viewers are now shocked as they’ve discovered an old video on TikTok where Molly said she dated Love Island 2019 star Tommy Fury.

Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

The clip of the 21-year-old was originally posted in 2020, where she lip-synced to audio over a video captioned: “You dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island?”

She sheepishly responds ‘yeah’ and also claimed she was still in contact with the boxer.

Molly Marsh from Love Island reveals she dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island

Molly Marsh said she dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island
Molly Marsh said she dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly to enter Love Island

A question then comes up asking about her friendship with Tommy’s girlfriend and PLT creative director, Molly-Mae Hague.

“You and Molly Mae are good friends now,” pops up as she pauses and then nods along to the music.

It didn’t take long for the clip to circulate on Twitter, with many rushing to comment on the surprising revelation just weeks after she was also previously linked to former islander Jack Keating.

“Well this is messy, does Tommy have a thing for blonde women called Molly?” one person tweeted, while another said: “All this tells me is Tommy has a type.”

Love Island's Molly is currently coupled up with Mitchel
Love Island's Molly is currently coupled up with Mitchel. Picture: ITV2

However, Tommy is yet to comment on the resurfaced video, but many fans have already been making comparisons between Molly-Mae and Tommy’s Love Island relationship and Molly and Mitchel Taylor’s.

Meanwhile, during her time in the villa so far, the influencer is already smitten in her couple with Mitchel, but it seems things could be hotting up with new bombshell Zachariah Noble, too, after they appeared to share a few kisses in a new challenge set to air on Thursday night.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

