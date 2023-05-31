Molly Marsh Has A Romantic Link To A Former Love Islander

Molly Marsh has been linked to a former contestant
Molly Marsh has been linked to a former contestant. Picture: ITV/Molly Marsh/Instgram

Molly Marsh is already romantically linked to another Love Island contestant before she's stepped foot into the villa.

Love Island's 2023 summer series hasn't even kicked off yet but eyes are already all on Molly Marsh who was one of the first rumoured contestants.

Now that the official season 10 line-up has been announced, viewers are keen to know more about the love hopefuls – and it turns out that Molly has already had a run-in with a former Islander!

Reports whirr that the pantomime star had a romantic spark with Jack Keating, son of Ronan Keating and Casa Amor lad from series eight.

Jack Keating Welcomes First Baby 8 Months After Love Island

A source dished on Molly's connection to the 2022 Love Island star, they told the tabloids: "Molly and Jack were texting and there was a real spark when it first began, it was flirty banter."

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

Molly Marsh is one of the original 10 Islanders this season
Molly Marsh is one of the original 10 Islanders this season. Picture: ITV

The insider continued: "Molly and Jack were texting and there was a real spark when it first began, it was flirty banter."

Molly, 21, is an actress and influencer and she even caught the eye of Love Island producers when she toured the South African villa as part of the winter series' promotion – and now she's set for a summer of love!

Despite her connection with Jack, 24, their flirtation didn't last, the source said: "It fizzled out before they actually met up though and there was less interest from Molly's side to be honest, but he still likes all her photos online."

However, Jack has moved on as he adjusts to life aa a new dad! In March the 24-year-old announced the surprise arrival of his baby just eight months after his reality TV stint.

Jack Keating was speaking to Molly Marsh
Jack Keating was speaking to Molly Marsh. Picture: ITV
Jack Keating welcomed his daughter in March
Jack Keating welcomed his daughter in March. Picture: Jack Keating/Instagram

“Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji]," Jack wrote when he shared the exciting news.

It's currently unknown if Jack is in a relationship or not, he hasn't shared any photos online of a girlfriend and the name of the mother of his child remains private.

Molly is already being spoken about as the 'one to watch' from the upcoming series, ahead of her entrance in the famous Marjorcan villa she called the experience, "ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone".

She said: "There’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

