Jack Keating Welcomes First Baby 8 Months After Love Island

10 March 2023, 10:10

Jack Keating welcomed his first baby 8 months after leaving the Love Island villa
Jack Keating welcomed his first baby 8 months after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/Jack Keating/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Jack Keating has announced the surprise arrival of his first baby just 8 months after leaving the villa.

Love Island’s Jack Keating - the son of pop star Ronan Keating - has announced the arrival of his first baby.

The reality star, 23, confirmed the news on Instagram just eight months after leaving the villa.

When Is The Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode?

Announcing the arrival of his baby girl, Jack shared a black-and-white snap of him holding his newborn as he sweetly wrote: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].”

His dad commented on the exciting news after becoming a grandad, writing: “Little Cutie.”

Jack Keating confirmed the birth of his baby girl
Jack Keating confirmed the birth of his baby girl. Picture: Jack Keating/Instagram

Jack’s fellow Love Island 2022 contestants rushed to the comments to congratulate him on becoming a dad - whilst fans were left confused about the timing of the baby’s birth.

As he left the villa less than nine months after welcoming his daughter, some fans speculated if his baby had been conceived before he headed on the show.

Jack was a Casa Amor contestant in series 8 and was only on the show briefly as none of the girls brought him back to the main villa.

Commenting on the timing, one fan wrote: “I know I’m bad at maths, but the math ain’t mathing on this at all!!! Love Island isn’t even 9 months ago yet. I mean I know accidents happen but….”

Jack Keating was on Love Island 2022
Jack Keating was on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2
Jack Keating is Ronan Keating's son
Jack Keating is Ronan Keating's son. Picture: Instagram

“Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking,” another person questioned.

“I’m so confused,” added a third, “The maths isn’t adding up.”

It is not known if Jack is in a relationship as he hasn’t posted pictures with a girlfriend and the mother of his baby remains unknown to the public.

His fellow islanders were over the moon for Jack’s exciting announcement, however, as Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Danica Taylor were amongst the stars to send him ‘congrats’ messages.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show

15 Looks From The Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show That Have Us Double-Tapping

Features

Exclusive
Mae Muller chatted to us about her Eurovision experience so far...

Mae Muller’s Journey To Eurovision: From Writing The Song To Getting The News

Features

All the hints that have fans convinced Zayn and Selena will do a track together

Zayn Malik Fans Are Convinced There’s A Selena Gomez Collab On The Way And The Evidence Is Promising

Here's what 'being exclusive' on Love Island means

What Does ‘Being Exclusive’ Mean On Love Island?

All the songs in You's season 4

All The Pop Songs Featured In ‘You’ Season 4: From Taylor Swift to Halsey

Why the Kardashian-Jenners are apparently 'not invited' to the Met Gala this year

Why Kim Kardashian And Her Sisters Are Apparently Not Invited To The 2023 Met Gala

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star