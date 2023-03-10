Jack Keating Welcomes First Baby 8 Months After Love Island

Jack Keating welcomed his first baby 8 months after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2/Jack Keating/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star Jack Keating has announced the surprise arrival of his first baby just 8 months after leaving the villa.

Love Island’s Jack Keating - the son of pop star Ronan Keating - has announced the arrival of his first baby.

The reality star, 23, confirmed the news on Instagram just eight months after leaving the villa.

When Is The Love Island 2023 ‘Meet The Parents’ Episode?

Announcing the arrival of his baby girl, Jack shared a black-and-white snap of him holding his newborn as he sweetly wrote: “Welcome to the world my little [princess emoji].”

His dad commented on the exciting news after becoming a grandad, writing: “Little Cutie.”

Jack Keating confirmed the birth of his baby girl. Picture: Jack Keating/Instagram

Jack’s fellow Love Island 2022 contestants rushed to the comments to congratulate him on becoming a dad - whilst fans were left confused about the timing of the baby’s birth.

As he left the villa less than nine months after welcoming his daughter, some fans speculated if his baby had been conceived before he headed on the show.

Jack was a Casa Amor contestant in series 8 and was only on the show briefly as none of the girls brought him back to the main villa.

Commenting on the timing, one fan wrote: “I know I’m bad at maths, but the math ain’t mathing on this at all!!! Love Island isn’t even 9 months ago yet. I mean I know accidents happen but….”

Jack Keating was on Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV2

Jack Keating is Ronan Keating's son. Picture: Instagram

“Someone was carrying your baby when you went on Love Island? You’re joking,” another person questioned.

“I’m so confused,” added a third, “The maths isn’t adding up.”

It is not known if Jack is in a relationship as he hasn’t posted pictures with a girlfriend and the mother of his baby remains unknown to the public.

His fellow islanders were over the moon for Jack’s exciting announcement, however, as Paige Thorne, Luca Bish and Danica Taylor were amongst the stars to send him ‘congrats’ messages.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital