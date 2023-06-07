Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

7 June 2023, 10:17

A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming
A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A Love Island star had to receive medical attention during the first night of filming after ‘falling ill’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island series 10 officially began earlier this week and filming reportedly was forced to be paused after one contestant ‘fell ill’ during the first night.

According to this tabloid, paramedics ‘rushed to the villa’ to see islander Catherine Agbaje after she became unwell while the cameras were rolling.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

All Of Maya Jama’s Love Island Series 10 Outfits So Far & Where They're From

An insider said: “Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team.

“Her welfare was the priority and filming with the other islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better.”

Zachariah to make his choice in Love Island first look

Paramedics reportedly rushed into Love Island after Catherine Agbaje fell ill
Paramedics reportedly rushed into Love Island after Catherine Agbaje fell ill. Picture: ITV2

The source went on to say: “It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after.

“Either that or the shock of being paired with Andre Furtado was a little too much to handle.”

Meanwhile, another insider confirmed that producers waited for Catherine to feel better before they resumed filming.

“Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24 hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming,” they explained, “Once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

Love Island's Catherine was originally coupled up with Andre
Love Island's Catherine was originally coupled up with Andre. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Zachariah re-coupled with Catherine
Love Island's Zachariah re-coupled with Catherine. Picture: ITV2

The first night saw a shock twist to the original format as girls were asked to step outside of their couples if they felt the public had paired them with the wrong partner.

New bombshell Zachariah Noble then entered and shook things up with a surprise re-coupling on Tuesday night, which saw him couple up with Catherine, taking her out of her couple with Andre Furtado.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Fans have had mixed reactions to the first episode of The Idol

Fans Are Having Mixed Reactions To ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

Perrie and Jade can't wait for Leigh-Anne's new music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix Sisters Rally Around Her Solo Single Announcement

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Are any winter Love Island 2023 couples still together?

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Get to know Love Island 2023 singleton Mitchel Taylor

Love Island’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, Job, Where He's From & More

Everything you need to know about George Fensom

Love Island's George Fensom: All The Details On His Job, Age, Insta & More

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star