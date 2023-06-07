Love Island Stopped Filming As ‘Paramedics Rushed To Treat Contestant’ During First Night

A Love Island star needed medical attention during the first night of filming. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

A Love Island star had to receive medical attention during the first night of filming after ‘falling ill’.

Love Island series 10 officially began earlier this week and filming reportedly was forced to be paused after one contestant ‘fell ill’ during the first night.

According to this tabloid, paramedics ‘rushed to the villa’ to see islander Catherine Agbaje after she became unwell while the cameras were rolling.

An insider said: “Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team.

“Her welfare was the priority and filming with the other islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better.”

Paramedics reportedly rushed into Love Island after Catherine Agbaje fell ill. Picture: ITV2

The source went on to say: “It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after.

“Either that or the shock of being paired with Andre Furtado was a little too much to handle.”

Meanwhile, another insider confirmed that producers waited for Catherine to feel better before they resumed filming.

“Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24 hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming,” they explained, “Once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

Love Island's Catherine was originally coupled up with Andre. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Zachariah re-coupled with Catherine. Picture: ITV2

The first night saw a shock twist to the original format as girls were asked to step outside of their couples if they felt the public had paired them with the wrong partner.

New bombshell Zachariah Noble then entered and shook things up with a surprise re-coupling on Tuesday night, which saw him couple up with Catherine, taking her out of her couple with Andre Furtado.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

