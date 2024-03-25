Maya Jama Scores Huge Six-Figure Deal With Molly-Mae’s Brand Partner

25 March 2024, 17:09

Maya Jama is set to sign a six-figure deal with large hair brand company
Maya Jama is set to sign a six-figure deal with large hair brand company. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Maya Jama has managed to sign a huge deal with a large hair brand company that worked with ex-islander Molly-Mae.

Maya Jama has only just stepped out of the Love Island All Stars villa in February 2024 and she’s already making huge career moves.

Not only is she happily settled back with ex-partner Stormzy, the 29-year-old recently appeared in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

But when the entertainment host and entrepreneur isn’t beauty gracing our screens, she has managed to sign a jaw-dropping six-figure deal with Beauty Works according to The Daily Mail.

Maya Jama is no stronger to brand collaborations and partnerships
Maya Jama is no stronger to brand collaborations and partnerships. Picture: Getty

As of 2025, Maya will reportedly be the face of Beauty Works for the year, according to a source speaking to the tabloids, the hair company has expected the partnership to be quite lucrative.

“Everything Maya touches turns to gold and companies are fighting to work with her,” the source told the publication.

“She has signed a six-figure deal with Beauty Works to be the face of their hair extensions for the rest of this year.”

“It’s a clever move for Maya. She is very selective about who she works for and they have to make sense for her brand.”

Maya Jama replaced Kate Moss as Global Ambassador for Rimmel London
Maya Jama replaced Kate Moss as Global Ambassador for Rimmel London. Picture: Getty

This isn’t Maya’s first rodeo when it comes to partnerships and brand collaborations.

Outside of the numerous TV and radio shows she has worked on, the star has signed deals with the likes of Maybelline, Dolce & Gabbana and most recently Gordon’s Gin.

Just in 2023, Maya became a global brand ambassador for Rimmel London, replacing supermodel Kate Moss after she had kept the role for just under 20 years!

At just 29 years old, Maya's estimated net worth is roughly £3 million pounds and that’s only set to increase significantly after this deal is done and dusted.

Molly-Mae signed a lucrative seven figure deal with Beauty Works in 2022
Molly-Mae signed a lucrative seven figure deal with Beauty Works in 2022. Picture: Getty

Beauty Works was one of the first companies to work with ex-Islander Molly-Mae Hague, after she left Love Island in 2019 in the arms of her now fiancé Tommy Fury, and evidently, the partnership has been as long and luscious as her best-selling hair extensions.

A source told the tabloids that in January 2022 "Molly's range with Beauty Works was a bestseller so she's signed on with them until winter 2022… The deal is worth seven figures."

But that was two years ago and Molly’s products are still available on their website. So hopefully Maya can sign on with a deal that’s equally as long-lasting and beneficial for herself!

