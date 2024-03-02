Every Outfit Maya Jama Turned Heads With At The BRITs 2024

2 March 2024, 22:58

Maya Jama looked incredible hosting The BRITs 2024
Maya Jama looked incredible hosting The BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama looked incredible hosting The BRIT Awards 2024, here's a look at all of her outfits throughout the night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alongside Capital's Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo, TV presenter Maya Jama looked a dream hosting The BRITs 2024. And of course, she wasn't short of a few dress changes.

In between epic performances from the likes of RAYE and Dua Lipa, the wonderful Maya - who has only just landed back in the UK after hosting Love Island All Stars - managed to slip in an out of three different looks.

Next to likes of Becky Hill and Charlie XCX, on the red carpet Maya wowed us all with a stunning black mermaid dress before changing outfit ready to lead the main show where she revealed all of those incredible winners.

Each look as breathtaking as the next, we had to share them with you. Here are all of Maya's BRITs 2024 outfits.

Maya Jama hosted the BRITs 2024 at The O2 Arena London
Maya Jama hosted the BRITs 2024 at The O2 Arena London. Picture: Getty

Maya started the night in this incredible floor length black dress. Corsets are the in thing right now and of course, Maya pulls it off spectacularly.

And then before we knew it she had stepped out of the all black and into this incredible silver chainmail look.

While hosting the BRITs 2024 Maya revealed that she was turned down by the Brits school
While hosting the BRITs 2024 Maya revealed that she was turned down by the Brits school. Picture: Getty

To finish the night, the dazzling Maya wore an incredible black and gold gown. So elegant and sophisticated it is truly the perfect look for a night at the BRITs.

This final look featured cut outs on the hips and beautiful gold detailing around the bust. Paired with simple black heels she showed us how to perfect a classy on-stage look.

Maya Jama wows in three looks at the BRITs 2024
Maya Jama wows in three looks at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

The BRITs 2024 was Maya's first time hosting the main show for ITV1, she has presented for the pre-party and red carpet before but this was a main stage first for the talented presenter.

Maya been extremely busy since taking over the Love Island hosting reigns from Laura Whitmore. And one thing is for sure, whether she's in a villa or at The O2, Maya is going to serve all the looks.

