Molly-Mae Hague shows hilarious reality of daughter Bambi's Halloween party

Inside Molly-Mae Hague's mega Halloween party for daughter Bambi

31 October 2024, 17:32

By Abbie Reynolds

Mother-of-one Molly-Mae has thrown a mega 'Bambi Boogie Ball' for her daughter's second Halloween.

Molly-Mae Hague is still making sure her daughter Bambi has the most special childhood despite her shock split from Bambi's dad Tommy Fury in the summer.

The mother-of-one, who recently opened up about Bambi's newly developed attachment issues, threw her second ever 'Bambi Boogie Ball' - which is a personalised Halloween party for her one-year-old daughter.

Last October Molly pulled out all the stops for Bambi's first ever Halloween party, and this year was no different. The Love Island star transformed her multi-million pound mansion for the spooky-themed event.

She even went through her own transformation and dressed as the wolf from the popular fairytale Little Red Riding Hood. Bambi was adorably dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood herself, complete with a basket full of soft toy treats.

Molly-Mae and Bambi had matching outfits
Molly-Mae and Bambi had matching outfits. Picture: Instagram
Molly reveals hilarious reality
Molly reveals hilarious reality. Picture: Instagram

Molly shared a Instagram vs reality side-by-side of her and Bambi's costumes adding: "Reality... she was simply terrified of me."

Last year, Molly dressed up as Harry Potter while Tommy dressed as a vampire and Bambi looked super cosy as Sully from Monsters Inc.

Molly-Mae shows off special ‘boogie ball’ for Bambi

Molly's sister Zoe shared a panicked TikTok getting ready for the party and she and her husband hadn't planned for fancy dress.

In the video she said: "Today's the day of Bambi's Halloween party and we have been terribly unorganised. Last year, not everyone dressed up so I didn't think they were doing that again but apparently people are dressing up this year.

"So we panic ran to Asda, [the party] starts in 20 minutes, we're getting changed in the car. I've managed to pick up stickers to be a cat, I got some ears and a tail."

Zoe managed to transform herself last minute while her husband wore a pumpkin sweatshirt with a flashing pumpkin headband.

Molly had spooky-themed treats
Molly had spooky-themed treats. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae shows off Bambi as Little Red Riding Hood

Bambi's party had Halloween-themed treats as well as a large coffin charcuterie board and 'Boogie-ball' lollipops.

Molly even created a 'broom drop off' for any witches in training at the event, plus there was a fully decked out soft play area for Bambi and her friends.

There was a special play area for the kids
There was a special play area for the kids. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae you are healing our inner child !!

