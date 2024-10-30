Molly-Mae opens up about anxiety of daughter Bambi's attachment issues

Molly-Mae opens up about daughter Bambi's attachment issues. Picture: Instagram / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae opened up about her daughter Bambi's attachment issues which started after Tommy Fury split.

Molly-Mae Hague welcomed her daughter Bambi in January 2023 with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury. Molly and Tommy announced their shock split in August 2024 and soon after Molly revealed changes to Bambi's behaviour.

In her return to YouTube the mum-of-one said Bambi's new behaviours were "scary", explaining: "I literally can't go to the toilet, or leave the room or anything without her crying her eyes out which is not really ideal.

"I think she is actually having a little bit of attachment issues at the minute."

Now, two months after her and Tommy's split, Molly has spoke about how she feels "anxious" about Bambi's attachment issues as they are set to holiday in Dubai.

Molly said she can't even take a shower without Bambi needing to be with her. Picture: YouTube

Speaking in her video titled 'A NEW WEEK WITH ME' Molly said: "Bambi is in her clingy era at the moment where it's mummy, daddy or no one. I feel interested in how it's going to go [on holiday to Dubai with her].

"I feel like when I take her out of her safe environment and her usual surroundings, she doesn't really enjoy herself."

The Maebe owner went on to explain the extent of Bambi's clinginess: "I took her to mum's the other weekend for a weekend at my mum's, quite frankly it was a complete and utter disaster.

"She literally cried for three days straight and was being clingy to the point of I couldn't actually get in the shower without getting in with her. My mum had to hold her outside of the shower so that she could see me through the glass.

A NEW WEEK WITH ME | VLOG | MOLLYMAE

"But it wasn't close enough for her, she was like, 'No, I need to be IN the shower with mum'. So we had to put her in the shower with me. I couldn't even have a [shower].

"Like, all the toilet trips she was sat on my lap. If I went out of her eyesight, screaming and crying. I'm like, 'woah, this is a whole new thing. I don't really know how to combat this'

"I was really looking forward to this trip to Dubai but after this couple of weeks of her being so incredible clingy I'm quite anxious about it, because I just don't know how it's going to go."

Later on in the vlog, Bambi sat on Molly's lap and she quipped: "Only happy when doing the following. Oh God, the attachment... It's so cute but it's new and it's interesting."

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed Bambi in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

In the video Molly also said she felt like she hasn't had time to "process" a lot of the big changes that have happened in her life recently.

She said: "Life at the minute is a lot, I've had a lot going on. And also I feel like I've not had much time to just like process a lot of things and just take a minute of reflection.

"Everything with like Maebe and the pop up, lots of shoots for work, lots of amazing opportunities it's just been go, go, go."

At the end of September Molly released her own clothing line, 'Maebe', this huge project was part of the reason she returned to work so soon after her break up.

Ahead of its launch, she said: "If I was being honest, would I have taken a little bit more time off social media if it wasn't for my project? Probably. I probably wouldn't have come back as soon as I have done."

