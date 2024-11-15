Molly-Mae explains why Tommy Fury will reveal truth about split and not her

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up further about her split with Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae has opened up in-depth about her shocking split with Tommy Fury, revealing the onus is on him to reveal the real reason for their split.

Molly-Mae Hague’s announcement of her split with fiancé Tommy Fury came as a shock to the world after she uploaded an Instagram story that began with “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

The pair initially met on Love Island back in 2019, and since then have built an empire together, bought a £4 million mansion together and even had a daughter, Bambi, together.

With a mutual following of almost 15 million fans (significantly more than the population of Belgium), it’s no wonder their split has been all anyone’s talked about all year.

After multiple cheating allegations cropped up, which Tommy was forced to refute, the pair have sat in relative silence on what went down to cause the breakup. But now Molly-Mae has opened up more about how she’s leaving it to Tommy to reveal the truth.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury met in 2019 on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Vogue in November 2024, the interviewer revealed that after an icebreaker joke about having “more wardrobe space” since her split with Tommy, Molly did begin to open up to her.

When asked whether the break up was unexpected and sudden, Molly replied: “Yeah. I mean. It was a bit of a shock. The circumstances…I didn’t want what happened to happen.”

The interviewer noted that Molly-Mae seemed exceptionally sad by her own answer and went on to say she “wanted to get married to Tommy, one hundred per cent, and that would never have changed… I will always have a lot of love and respect for him.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed Bambi in January 2023. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly then brought up their daughter, Bambi, who is almost two years old, and disclosed that she and Tommy have managed to navigate co-parenting well, saying: “We’re both being, like, really mature about it.”

It’s here where Molly revealed, that Bambi was the reason the pair have remained tightlipped about what happened between them. “No one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake.

“I do think that he will talk about things eventually. I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury got engaged in 2023. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly told the interviewer that, in no uncertain terms, it wouldn’t be her who revealed the truth about their split. Instead, the decision lay entirely in Tommy’s hands.

That’s where she decided to leave the topic behind, not wanting to go into it any further, finishing off with: “It’s not like it’s gossip, it’s real life and it’s, you know, it’s a really deep situation. It’s really sad.”

Molly revealed that in the aftermath of the split, her closest friends whisked her away to help her get through the worst of the emotional turmoil, but the break-up had naturally had a huge affect on her.

“[I] had a few days,” she revealed, “where I thought, ‘I don’t really know how I’m going to get through this.’”

