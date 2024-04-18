Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Compares The Villa To Prison

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison seemed to have called it quits in April of 2024. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Anton Danyluk “wishes he never went back” into the Love Island villa and compared it to prison after his recent split with fellow islander Georgia Harrison.

Italian Stallion Anton Danyluk didn’t have a great run when it came to love during his first stint in the Love Island villa back in 2019, so his return to Love Island All-Stars in 2024 was highly anticipated.

Anton only ever coupled up with two women throughout the entire season of the show, first was Hannah Elizabeth from Series 1 and second was Georgia Harrison from Series 3, and it was with Georgia that Anton finished the show and placed fifth.

The pair have attempted a relationship since the series ended, however even during the show the couple were constantly questioned over the legitimacy of their connection and this only got worse after leaving the villa.

Anton and Georgia placed fifth on Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

With his relationship with Georgia seemingly over, despite the pair not having officially commented on it, Anton has now jumped on his friend and fellow cast member Hannah’s podcast ‘Not My Bagg’ to talk about their time on the show.

Hannah revealed her shock at how much she felt the villa had changed since she had been on the show in 2015, saying “Obviously I did season one, it’s so different now, it’s like a madness, I’ve just been here, there and everywhere.”

“It’s completely different because obviously when I did it, there weren’t as many rules, but this time there were so many rules. I felt like I was in a ‘nice’ jail, getting told what to do all the time.”

Love Island's Georgia H had met Anton's family up in Scotland. Picture: Instagram/georgialouiseharrison

Anton seemed to agree with the sentiment as he said in response, “It’s like a posh prison, you’re told when you can go to sleep, when you can go to the toilet, when you can eat, drink.”

The reality star revealed he harboured some regret about re-entering the villa as an All-Star when he confessed to Hannah “I just felt like I always looked back at my Love Island experience and felt those were the days. So as soon as they asked me, I was like I’m gonna go in there, I’m gonna have a ball, which I didn’t to be fair. I wish I never went back there.”

Anton’s time in the villa may have been affected due to the drama and rollercoaster of emotions both and Georgia went through trying to navigate their relationship.

But unfortunately, try as they may have, it was not enough and the pair seem to have split in the present,.

Rumours have circulated that it was the distance that broke the two apart, with a source speaking to the tabloids saying “Georgia and Anton have split. They really tried hard to make the relationship work but ultimately the distance proved too much to manage.”

Fans of the show have been suspicious that something else may have been at play to break the two apart, especially with Anton’s passive-aggressive behaviour online which you can read about here.

Regardless of the reason, we’re sorry that Anton didn’t enjoy his time in the villa, but he was a pleasure to watch!

