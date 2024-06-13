Love Island Fans Think They've Discovered Old Dancing Video Of Harriett

Video believed to be Harriett goes viral. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

An old dance video has surfaced and fans are convinced it's Love Island star Harriett Blackmore before the villa.

Self-proclaimed 'It girl' Harriett Blackmore is becoming one of the most iconic islanders on this series of Love Island, and one particular moment that she went viral for was when she took Joey Essex to the hideaway and he asked her to dance for him.

Harriett, who is a dance teacher and personal shopper outside of the villa, did in fact give him a little private show, complete with a sl*t drop.

But fans wanted an encore, so Love Island's internet sleuths went digging for more content of Harriett dancing.

To get back at Ciaran, Harriett pulled Joey into the hideaway. Picture: ITV

And now one account has surfaced a clip that looks suspiciously like Harriett, but of course we can't confirm that it is actually her.

A page on TikTok, which regularly shares Love Island updates, posted the video with text over it saying 'live recording of Harriett Blackmore dancing for Joey Essex', which sadly seems to be poking fun at the girl.

Nevertheless the video has amassed nearly 3 million views, over 234 thousand likes and thousands of comments.

You can tell the video is dated, whether it's Harriett or not, as the girl in the video is wearing an Ivy Park t-shirt and Adidas Superstar trainers which were popular around 2016, 8 years ago.

The comments are flooded with fans wanting to know if this is really her and we reached out to the page as well, however we are all in the dark still.

If this is Harriett then we are not surprised, routinely old videos or pictures of the islanders surface while they're on the show - the internet really has no chill.

Cast your mind back to Georgia Steel's time in the villa when fans found out that as a kid she'd been on Nickelodeon and a star in the CBBC show All At Sea, clips of that show went viral.

And of course pictures of twins Jess and Eve Gale came to light while they were on All Stars with fans shocked by their cosmetic transformation.

