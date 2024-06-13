What Happened Between Love Island's Harriett Blackmore And Series 7's Lucinda Strafford?

13 June 2024, 11:53

Lucinda Strafford and Harriett Blackmore appeared to be friends in 2021
Lucinda Strafford and Harriett Blackmore appeared to be friends in 2021. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore and ex-islander Lucinda Strafford appear to have had a very close friendship in the past. But now they don’t even follow each other. Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore has been making headlines recently and it’s no surprise because she’s at the centre of quite a bit of drama in the villa at the moment, so much so that ex-All Star Georgia Steel defended her publically.

Not only has the islander found herself in the middle of a love triangle between Ronnie Vint and Jess White, but outside the villa old footage of the contestant has circulated showing a dramatic transformation prior to the reality show.

Before entering the villa, rumours swirled that the brunette was harbouring a secret boyfriend outside the show, but she quickly squashed them, claiming her relationship with her ex ended in January 2024.

One thing is for sure, the mini socialite from Brighton has a number of famous friends, from rapper Ardee, and Youtuber Saffron Barker to an unnamed Premier League Footballer. One friend who seems to have disappeared from her life is ex-Love Island contestant Lucinda Strafford.

Harriett Blackmore joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June
Harriett Blackmore joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June. Picture: ITV

What happened between Harriett Blackmore and Lucinda Strafford?

If one were to take a wander down Harriett’s TikTok feed, then a Love Island fan might recognise a familiar face right down the bottom.

During the first half of 2021, it appears that both current Love Island contest Harriett and ex-islander Lucinda shared quite a close relationship for a while.

On Harriett’s TikTok the pair were often seen together, uploading lip-synced videos to different audio trends on the platform.

Lucinda first appeared in Harri’s TikToks on the 9th of March 2021 as the pair lip-synced to Doja’s Cat’s track ‘Best Friend.’

The vibe of the video was that of two very close friends, even besties as the song referenced.

Lucinda Strafford appeared in the 2021 season of Love Island
Lucinda Strafford appeared in the 2021 season of Love Island. Picture: Getty

From then on, Lucinda was in a handful of videos that were uploaded in quick succession, with another uploaded on the 10th of March, then the 20th, 22nd and finally the 27th.

All the videos follow a similar trend, with the two girls glammed up and picking trending audio tracks to lip-sync to, however at times they were on trains, sometimes they were in a car, and even once it seemed like Lucinda was over at Harriett’s home sharing a glass of wine.

It seems the girls got busy during April but by May they were at it again, with Lucinda appearing in a video on Harriett’s account on the 12th and 13th of May, then it all suddenly stopped.

At first look, one would assume that perhaps something dramatic happened in the friendship, considering neither follows the other on Instagram.

However, 2021 was also the year that Lucinda was cast in Love Island UK. If filming generally begins in June for the summer series, by May Lucinda would have probably known whether she was going to Spain or not.

So whilst it would be tea if the pair had had a dramatic fight, considering they still follow one another on TikTok, we can assume that as Lucinda’s career skyrocketed, the girl just got busy.

But with Harriett now on a similar journey, perhaps the girls will be seeing more of one another.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Video believed to be Harriett goes viral

Love Island Fans Think They've Discovered Old Dancing Video Of Harriett

Joey got real candid with Samantha

Joey Essex Reveals Real Reason He's On Love Island

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton were linked from 2013 - 2014

Joey Essex's Ex-Girlfriend Warns Love Island Girls He's 'Sweet' But 'Ruthless'

Munveer and Sam are the first boys dumped from the island

Dumped Islanders Munveer And Sam Have Love Island Fans Saying The Same Thing

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Reveals What The Ending Means For James and Ruby In Season 2

Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Teases What Will Happen To James and Ruby In Season 2

Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books
Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who Does Francesca Marry In Bridgerton? John Stirling Is Introduced In Season 3

Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Events

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton? Here's who her husband is in the books

Who Does Cressida Cowper Marry In Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

Bridgerton showrunner teases Penelope and Eloise's friendship at the end of season 3

Do Penelope And Eloise Become Friends Again? Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 3 Ending

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

Hannah Dodd (right) is the new Francesca Bridgerton

Why Was Francesca Recast For Bridgerton Season 3?

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

What happened to Theo in Bridgerton? Will he be in season 3 part 2?

What Happened To Theo In Bridgerton? Here's Why Eloise's Love Interest Isn't In Season 3

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

Scott Disick has been linked to some high profile names over the years

Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend? Dating And Relationship History Revealed

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore Including Age, Job, Instagram And Brother
Indiyah has been dissecting the Love Island 'love square'

'Ayo's Giving People Pleaser' Says Love Island Icon Indiyah Polack

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack, Tracklist And All The Covers

Viewers have the power to vote for couples in Love Island 2024

How To Vote For Love Island 2024 Couples Including Using The Voting App

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset