Dumped Love Island Couples Name Themselves 'Winners' At Cute Reunion

Two Love Island couples reunited for Ronnie Vint's birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ronnie, Harriett, Wil and Uma were out in London celebrating and one dumped islander was notably not invited.

When islanders leave Love Island they often say they've made friends for life, and Wil Anderson, Uma Jammeh, Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint are proving their ever growing friendship now that they are out of the villa.

On Wednesday 17th July, Ronnie celebrated his 28th birthday in London with friends. Casa Amor islanders like Ellie Jackson, Moziah Pinder and Trey Norman were there, and even past islanders like Tyrique Hyde.

Notably, however, Jess White and Hugo Godfrey were not in attendance, which makes sense since Harriett and Jess were not the best of friends in the villa.

Love Island 2024 stars got together to celebrate Ronnie's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Since leaving the villa, both of the girls have spoken about their beef, seemingly accepting their differences and acknowledging their clashing personalities.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan after her time in the villa, Harriett said: "I've definitely left that in the villa. But seeing things she said about me afterwards.

"Things I've seen, like calling me cheap and all the names under the sun, maybe I would have taken a different approach."

Ronnie had said he has "no hard feelings" towards Jess but his "loyalties are with Harriet", adding: "So I'm not gonna be her best mate and see her. But for me I'm cool, do you know what I mean?"

With this said, it's not a surprise that Jess didn't receive an invite.

Uma, WIl, Ronnie and Harriett in London for Ronnie's birthday. Picture: Instagram

However, the most important in attendance seemed to be Uma and Wil who looked super loved up and happy to be spending time with their Love Island co-stars.

Uma shared some gorgeous pics of her at the event with the caption, "Rondaloos birthday with my [heart]" - there she goes with the nicknames again!

Likewise, Wil shared moments from the evening, with him posting an adorable snap of the four of them sat together with the caption, "Winners".

His comments were quickly flooded with comments like, "true winners of Love Island" and "real winners".

Ellie and Uma at Ronnie's Birthday party. Picture: Instagram

Harriett and Ronnie were dumped from the island on episode 26 while Wil was dumped 11 days later as Uma followed him by walking out of the villa.

