Who Is Ellie Jackson From Love Island? 4 Facts You Need To Know

5 July 2024, 20:40
Ellie Jackson joined Love Island season 11 in Casa Amor – here’s her age, job, Instagram handle and more facts.
Ellie Jackson has joined Love Island after arriving during Casa Amor and reuniting with former brief love interest Ciaran Davies before coupling up with Trey Norman.
The Islander joined the contestants mid-way through the series, after Trey had his head turned having been coupled up with Jess.
Who is Ellie, how old is she, where is she from and what’s her job? Here are all the facts you need on the Love Islander.
Ellie described herself as someone with ’zero filter’ who’s ‘not afraid to call someone out’ if she doesn’t agree with something. She added in her pre-entrance interview: “I am a little bubble of weirdness!”
Ellie is 22 years old and is from Cardiff, not too far from fellow Islander Ciaran, who admitted when she walked into the villa he’d ‘been in her DMs’.
Ellie is a senior executive assistant which includes high-level administration duties.
Ellie’s Instagram is @elliejackson._x, she’s got over 11k followers and posts mostly glamorous outfit selfies, holiday snaps and lifestyle content.
We predict that follower count will soar in the next few weeks as viewers get to know her in the Love Island villa.
