Who Is Love Island's Hugo? 4 Facts You Need To Know Including His TOWIE Link

Hugo is a new boy in Love Island. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Hugo Godfroy who entered Love Island 2024 via Casa Amor.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hugo Godfroy is one of the new boys who entered Love Island via Casa Amor and he joined the main villa arm-in-arm with OG islander Jess White.

He's made quite an impression already walking into the main villa as Jess' choice. Their pairing seemed to annoy Trey Norman, who was in a couple with Jess before Casa Amor, even though he also recoupled with bombshell Ellie Jackson, who has history with Ciaran Davies'.

As Hugo begins his Love Island journey, let's get to know the electrician looking for love.

Jess coupled up with Hugo after Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

How old is Hugo from Love Island 2024?

Love Island's Hugo is 24 years old.

Where is Hugo from Love Island from and what's his job?

Hugo is an electrician from Southampton.

Before heading into the villa he had his eyes on Uma Jammeh and Jess, and his graft worked as he won over Jess who brought him back into the main villa.

Hugo was a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

What is Love Island's Hugo's Instagram?

You can find Hugo at: hugo_godfroy

What is Hugo's link to TOWIE?

Hugo has 14.5k followers on IG and one of those is The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise. It's not known how the reality TV stars know each other, it could simply be that he's done some electricity work for her.

The Casa Amor bombshell said he thinks he'll get on with everyone in the villa, saying: "I’m very generous but I am definitely in there to find the one."

Could Jess be the one? We look forward to finding out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.