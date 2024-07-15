Are Love Island's Jess And Hugo Still Together?

15 July 2024, 14:19

Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island?
Are Jess and Hugo together outside of Love Island? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jess and Hugo were dumped from Love Island at the same time, but have they continued their romance in the real world? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island bubble was popped for Jess White and Hugo Godfroy after they were dumped from the island alongside Blade Siddiqi and Emma Milton in a brutal quadruple dumping.

Jess and Hugo met in Casa Amor 2024 and their relationship continued to flourish in the main villa until they had a chat about how fast, or should we say slow, things were moving.

In a chat on the terrace Hugo mentioned that the flirting they'd experienced in Casa seemed to be slowing down. "Obviously for me, I'm kind of like wanting to get to know you like a little bit deeper than just on that surface level of flirting," Jess replied.

So, now that they are out in the real world, have they managed to progress beyond a few flirts? Here's what we know.

Jess and Hugo met in Casa Amor
Jess and Hugo met in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Are Jess and Hugo still dating?

Yep. Now that they are out of the Love Island villa, Hugo and Jess are still exploring their connection.

They both appeared on Aftersun on Sunday night where they revealed Hugo has in fact not 'binned Jess off', despite a public perception that he had after telling Ayo on the show that there was "something missing".

Hugo admitted that he "regretted" saying that and by the time he spoke to Jess he'd changed his mind and they figured things out.

Hugo and Jess went on Love Island: Aftersun
Hugo and Jess went on Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

"We're on a good track," Hugo said with his arm firmly around Jess, before adding that they are set to go on their first official date in London.

Sharing their affections for one another online Hugo commented 'Wow x' under Jess' Aftersun post and when he first posted out of the villa Jess left a red heart in the comments.

