Model Emma Milton is set to enter Love Island via Casa Amor, so here's everything you need to know about her including her ex Jack Grealish and her history with Joey Essex.

On Sunday 30th June Love Island's famous second villa Casa Amor is reportedly set to open once again, and this time with even more chances to turn the islanders' heads.

Exes are set to turn up to throw a spanner in the works and test the loyalties of those coupled up islanders. And one girl ready to put the boys to the test is model Emma Milton, who is Manchester City player Jack Grealish's ex.

Emma was romantically linked to the footballer in 2021 after they were seen cosying up on a night out in Manchester, but he's not her only famous ex, plus she has history with Joey Essex and her eyes are set on him as she heads into Casa.

So here's everything you need to know about Emma, including her age, job and where she's from, as well as her history with Joey and all her ex-boyfriends.

Who is Emma Milton, what's her age, job and where is she from?

Emma Milton is a 29-year-old model and boxing ring girl reportedly joining the cast of Love Island 2024 via Casa Amor.

She's based in Manchester, like bombshell Grace Jackson, but her social media shows her often travelling the world and never set in one place.

How does Emma Milton know Joey Essex?

Not much is known about Emma and Joey's shared history, but according to the tabloids they met in Dubai last year.

We know that Joey is known for his holiday flings, after the introduction of his ex Grace, so perhaps there's something between him and Emma - either way, she's supposedly got her eyes set on him.

Who are Emma from Love Island's ex-boyfriends?

According to sources, "Emma has moved in celebrity circles for years now, has a lot of friends in the industry and through showbiz parties", so it's no wonder she has some famous past love interests.

She was linked to footballer Jack Grealish in 2021, who she is said to of met on the "Manchester party scene". They were seen cosying up on a night out, but not much more is known about their relationship and Jack is currently in a relationship with model Sasha Attwood.

The Manchester model also dated Burnley FC’s Nathan Redmond, so she may have her eyes on some of the footballers in the villa.

What is Emma Milton's Instagram?

You can take a look at Emma's luxe life over on her page: emmamilton

On IG she has nearly 300,000 followers and one of them is ex-islander Chloe Burrows!

