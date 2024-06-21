Love Island's Matilda Draper's Link To Joey Essex Outside The Villa

21 June 2024, 10:37 | Updated: 21 June 2024, 11:01

Matilda Draper has a connection to Joey Essex outside the villa
Matilda Draper has a connection to Joey Essex outside the villa. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Matilda Draper has a surprising link to Joey Essex outside of the villa and it has everything to do with The Only Way Is Essex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island saw two new bombshells enter the villa on the 19th of June, Konnor Ewudzi and Matilda Draper.

It became obvious immediately that Matilda had a connection with Ronnie Vint outside the villa, but it's apparent that she just dated a friend of his meaning their relationship is simply platonic.

However, surprisingly, Matilda also has a connection to celebrity bombshell Joey Essex outside of the villa - but not in the same way as earlier bombshell, Grace Jackson.

Island Sean Stone has taken a keen interest in Matilda Draper
Island Sean Stone has taken a keen interest in Matilda Draper. Picture: ITV

Matilda’s Instagram is a hot spot for celebrity activity and she appears to have attracted the attention of Joey's fellow TOWIE castmate Pete Wicks.

The reality star has been liking Matilda’s pics on Instagram and even follows the Love Islander on her page.

Pete appeared on TOWIE between 2015 and 2021 meaning he narrowly missed Joey's stint as he left in 2013.

Her bikini pictures in general seem to have caught the eye of a number of British celebs; another TOWIE actor Kirk Norcross as well as actor Bobby Brazier who most recently appeared in Strictly Come Dancing.

Love Island's Matilda Draper's Instagram has gotten a lot of attention
Love Island's Matilda Draper's Instagram has gotten a lot of attention. Picture: Instagram: @matildajdraper

Who can blame them when Matilda’s posing in some of the most beautiful parts of the world, including Koh Samui, Thailand?

But those stars are going to have to get in line because Matilda’s first night in the villa has fan favourite Islander Sean Stone following her around the villa like a lost puppy.

Sean’s been unlucky in love in Spain so far, but perhaps things are about to change for him as Matilda seems to be enjoying the attention he’s more than happy to bathe her in.

When discussing how all three women Sean has pursued in the villa ended up wanting Ronnie over him, Matilda said, “Do you know what it is I think most girls like a bad boy. I'll never understand it.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to wed in 2025

Inside Molly-Mae And Fiancé Tommy Fury's Wedding Plans, Dates, Venue & More

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer
Konnor Ewudzi joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June 2024

Who is Love Island 2024's Konnor Ewudzi? His Age, Job, Height, Hidden Talent & More

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Who Are The Love Island 2024 Bombshells? From Joey Essex To Matilda Draper

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Racism Is Different In The Show But Homophobia Isn't

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Racism And Homophobia Differently

Sabrina Carpenter explained the real reason the 'Espresso' music vid is beach themed

Sabrina Carpenter Explains Why The 'Espresso' Music Video Had To Be Beach Themed

Perrie revealed some big hints about her third solo single

Perrie Teases "Catchy" Third Solo Single After 'Tears' Release

Perrie's song 'Tears' came out on Friday 21st June

Perrie Joins Capital Breakfast To Celebrate The Release Of Her New Song 'Tears'

Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her new movie 'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba Explains How She Made 'Trigger Warning' A Celebration Of Female Talent

Who Are Charli XCX's 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Charli XCX Explains What Her 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics Are Actually About

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift 'Us' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift's 'Us' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far

Outer Banks Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Potential Plot And Trailers

Bridgerton season 3 will drop Part 1 on the 16th of May, 2024

Does Luke Newton Have A Girlfriend? The Bridgerton Star's Dating History

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell

Love Island Grace Jackson Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

How does Ronie Vint know bombshell Matilda Draper?

Did Love Island's Matilda Draper And Ronnie Vint Date? Their Shared History Explained

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Daphne and The Duke Aren't Mentioned In Season 3

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Daphne and The Duke Are Not Mentioned In Season 3

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are planning for a 2025 wedding

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Her And Tommy Fury's Plans For Baby Number Two

Ronnie Vint considers Olivia Attwood his sister

Inside Love Island's Olivia Attwood And Ronnie Vint's Friendship

Jodie Comer and Austin Butler chat all about 'The Bikeriders'

Austin Butler And Jodie Comer Reveal Safety Measure Cut From 'The Bikeriders' On Capital Breakfast
Sabrina Carpenter defended producer Jack Antonoff from criticism he's been facing online

Sabrina Carpenter Defends Jack Antonoff Ahead Of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Release

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Espresso' Lyrics

Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey

Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton season 3 deleted scenes: What sex scenes got cut from the show?

Bridgerton Season 3 Cut Sex Scenes From The Final Edit Of The Show

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Cosmetic Procedures
Inside Out 2: Here's Why Disgust And Fear Were Both Recast

Here's Why Mindy Kaling's Disgust And Bill Hader's Fear Were Recast In Inside Out 2

Nicola Coughlan says 'nude' mirror scene scene was empowering to film

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Decided To Be "Very Naked" In Season 3

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset