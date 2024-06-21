Love Island's Matilda Draper's Link To Joey Essex Outside The Villa

Matilda Draper has a connection to Joey Essex outside the villa. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Matilda Draper has a surprising link to Joey Essex outside of the villa and it has everything to do with The Only Way Is Essex.

Love Island saw two new bombshells enter the villa on the 19th of June, Konnor Ewudzi and Matilda Draper.

It became obvious immediately that Matilda had a connection with Ronnie Vint outside the villa, but it's apparent that she just dated a friend of his meaning their relationship is simply platonic.

However, surprisingly, Matilda also has a connection to celebrity bombshell Joey Essex outside of the villa - but not in the same way as earlier bombshell, Grace Jackson.

Island Sean Stone has taken a keen interest in Matilda Draper. Picture: ITV

Matilda’s Instagram is a hot spot for celebrity activity and she appears to have attracted the attention of Joey's fellow TOWIE castmate Pete Wicks.

The reality star has been liking Matilda’s pics on Instagram and even follows the Love Islander on her page.

Pete appeared on TOWIE between 2015 and 2021 meaning he narrowly missed Joey's stint as he left in 2013.

Her bikini pictures in general seem to have caught the eye of a number of British celebs; another TOWIE actor Kirk Norcross as well as actor Bobby Brazier who most recently appeared in Strictly Come Dancing.

Love Island's Matilda Draper's Instagram has gotten a lot of attention. Picture: Instagram: @matildajdraper

Who can blame them when Matilda’s posing in some of the most beautiful parts of the world, including Koh Samui, Thailand?

But those stars are going to have to get in line because Matilda’s first night in the villa has fan favourite Islander Sean Stone following her around the villa like a lost puppy.

Sean’s been unlucky in love in Spain so far, but perhaps things are about to change for him as Matilda seems to be enjoying the attention he’s more than happy to bathe her in.

When discussing how all three women Sean has pursued in the villa ended up wanting Ronnie over him, Matilda said, “Do you know what it is I think most girls like a bad boy. I'll never understand it.”

