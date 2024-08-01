Love Island’s Hugo Pictured Kissing Another Contestant Despite Attending Final With Jess

Hugo and Jess have split days after watching the Love Island final together. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Hugo Godfrey and Jess White appeared to remain a couple on the outside world after leaving Love Island, but days after they watched the final together they’ve split!

Hugo Godfrey has been pictured kissing another Love Islander just a couple of days after he attended the final in Mallorca with partner Jess White.

At the National Reality TV Awards Hugo was seen kissing Charlotte Sumner, who starred on Love Island last year for series 10.

On Monday Hugo and Jess were very much together as they returned to the villa to watch the final, where Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan won.

However, it’s clear things are very much over after Hugo and Charlotte were seen all over each other at the NTRAs, where they’d both been guests.

Love Island's Jess and Hugo have split. Picture: Jess White/Instagram

Love Island won the award for Best Entertainment Show, so the Islanders no doubt got chatting over their shared experience of the dating series.

According to the tabloids, they headed to the award’s after-party in West London after the event, where a source said: “Hugo and Charlotte could not keep their hands off each other all night.

"It was clear that they only had eyes for each other and didn't care who was watching as they enjoyed a slew of snogs on the dance floor.

"They even found a quiet corner of the packed bar to have another passionate kiss - it made it pretty obvious that Hugo and Jess are very much over but she is still bound to be stunned to see he has moved on so quickly."

Jess White and Hugo Godfrey watched the Love Island final together on Monday. Picture: Jess White/Instagram

Jess and Hugo haven’t addressed his kiss at the time of writing, but posted a picture together just a week prior, where they looked cosy together on a sofa during a night out.

In an interview a week ago Jess confirmed to OK! magazine she and Hugo were still together after leaving Love Island, explaining: “We’re still seeing each other.” Hugo added: “We’re just going at our own pace.”

In another interview with Digital Spy, they spoke about how much time they were spending together, with Jess revealing: "It’s really nice. We’ve got no pressures now we’re out in the outside world… We’ve been together pretty much every day since we’ve come out, so things must be going quite well.

"We’re just enjoying spending time with each other, taking things slow, and we just really get on and we enjoy each other’s company,” Jess continued. “And he’s obviously really fit, so I’m not going to complain on that one.”

Hugo Godfrey was seen kissing Charlotte Sumner. Picture: Getty

Hugo arrived on season 11 as a bombshell in Casa Amor and wasted no time in making a beeline for Jess, who ditched her partner Trey so she could get to know Hugo.

They were dumped alongside Blake and Emma and have been seen enjoying dates together since returning to the UK.

