Love Island Heart Rate Challenge 2024 Results In Full

26 June 2024, 10:41 | Updated: 26 June 2024, 15:18

All of the results from the heart rate challenge on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

The Love Island villa was thrown into fresh chaos after the iconic heart rate challenge - here's what went down.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've got your Love Island bingo card at the ready you can now tick off that Heart Rate Challenge box, because last night the islanders put on their sexiest kit in the hopes they'd get their fellow islanders hearts racing.

And of course the heart rates did in fact spike, but not necessarily in line with their couples...

The iconic challenge saw Uma Jammeh stun as an angel and Grace Jackson turn up the heat as a black cat, and of course all the other girls looked stunning as usual. Harriett Blackmore even showed off her dancing skills by doing the splits!

The boys donned the typical masks and capes with Wil Anderson dressed as a sexy pilot. But you're not here for an outfit rundown, here are the heart rate challenge results.

Grace laid it on think with Joey during the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

What were the Love Island 2024 Heart Rate Challenge results?

After the girls put on their sexiest show for the boys, the boys' heart rates were raised the most by:

  • Ciaran - Grace
  • Joey - Nicole
  • Konnor - Matilda
  • Ayo - Mimii
  • Sean - Jess
  • Wil - Uma
  • Ronnie - Jess

And following the boys' performances, the girls' heart rates were most raised by:

  • Grace - Ayo
  • Nicole - Ciaran
  • Matilda - Sean
  • Uma - Wil
  • Mimii - Konnor
  • Jess - Ronnie
  • Harriett - Ronnie
Ayo kissed his girl Mimii during the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV

The challenge didn't go by without any dramas however, with Nicole fuming that Ciaran's heart rate was raised the most by Grace.

Pulling her up on her reaction, Ciaran said, "Mature reaction that," with Nicole telling him, "Literally, just shut up".

Love Island: Nicole's not happy with Ciaran's heart rate results

Fans also think Grace's heart rate being raised the most by Ayo was sus as it alludes to her having a 'type' much different to Joey after she revealed an interest in dumped islander Omar Nyame.

And it looks like Ronnie might be entering a love triangle again after all as both Harriett and Jess' heart rates were most raised by him.

