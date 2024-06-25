Love Island Fans Think Dumped Islander Set To Return For Casa Amor

25 June 2024, 12:38

Fans think these islanders are going to be in Casa Amor
Fans think these islanders are going to be in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island fans think Aftersun hinted to a dumped islander returning for Casa Amor.

Sunday night's Aftersun did not disappoint Love Island viewers on the drama front, from Amy Hart shading Joey Essex to Samantha Kenny cementing a feud with Grace Jackson, it was spicy!

And now there's one thing fans have pointed out which they think hints to a Casa Amor surprise.

On Sunday night's show, viewers saw Omar Nyame and Tiffany Leighton leave the villa after Maya Jama entered to deliver the results to the public vote. Maya flew back to the UK ready to host Aftersun on the day the dumping aired.

But Omar and Tiffany didn't come back to the UK - which has fans speculating one thing.

Omar and Tiffany appeared on Aftersun after leaving the villa
Omar and Tiffany appeared on Aftersun after leaving the villa. Picture: ITV

The dumped islanders joined Aftersun via a video link, showing them still in sunny Mallorca which has fans convinced that they have stayed in the country ready to reappear on the show in Casa Amor.

On fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say: "But why are Omar & Tiff not on Aftersun in person while Maya obviously had time to fly back? Casa Amor?"

This was followed by others saying things like, "If the producers are smarts they’ll have Omar go back into casa and explore things with Grace," and, "Nah they need to get Omar to spin the block when the lads go Casa Amor".

Two Islanders Tiffany and Omar sent packing in dumping

People want Omar in Casa Amor because just before he left the villa he and Joey had got into a tiff over Grace. Now fans hope to see the dumped islander pursuing Grace in Casa without Joey around.

But could Grace's head even be turned? It wasn't by Konnor so maybe not but we'll have to wait and see.

Omar had also been cracking on with Matilda, who is now coupled up with Sean, so maybe he could get to know her some more when the boys and girls separate for Casa Amor too.

Speaking on Aftersun Omar addressed the tensions between him and Sean, saying that were still 'boys' and that he'd be friends with him outside the villa.

