Georgia Steel Calls Trolls 'Vile' And 'Disgusting' For Hating On Love Island's Harriett Blackmore

21 June 2024, 15:45

Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls
Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Georgia Steel has come to Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore’s defence once more, calling her critics ‘vile’ and ‘disgusting’ for their online treatment of the star.

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore has had a tough time in the villa thus far, despite having the attention of Sean Stone for a while, the woman seemed to only want one thing. Ronnie Vint.

Unfortunately for Harriett, Ronnie went from wanting Jess White to her to the latest bombshell Tiffany Leighton.

But for a while there, Harriett found herself at the brunt of a lot of online hate due to her contribution to the love triangle that was her, Jess and Ronnie.

Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint shared a steamy kiss in the hideaway behind Jess White's back
Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint shared a steamy kiss in the hideaway behind Jess White's back. Picture: ITV

Ex-Love Island All-Star Georgia Steel had already spoken publicly in defence of Harriett, but she’s speaking out again in an exclusive with Capital FM thanks to Heart Bingo.

When asked who Georgia thought was having the hardest time in terms of public perception and whether they deserved it, she had her answer ready.

“I feel like Harriett was given a hard time at the beginning,” Georgia said in the interview.

“She’s definitely having the hardest time in terms of public perception at the moment. She was getting badly trolled which was awful.”

Georgia went on to say, “I think it’s disgusting that people would do stuff like that, it’s vile,” in a strong statement against bullying.

Georgia and Toby placed fourth in Love Island All Stars 2024
Georgia and Toby placed fourth in Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV2

This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time Georgia speaks on the topic of online trolling and bullying, especially after what she experienced post-All-Stars.

In February 2024, after flying back from South Africa where filming wrapped for the All-Star season, Georgia took a break from social media as the hate and death threats she had received there began to overwhelm her.

Speaking to Sky News, Georgia revealed the toll it took on her, “You don't know if the whole world hates you - I felt like everyone hated me."

Georgia felt the public's reaction to her behaviour on the show had double standards
Georgia felt the public's reaction to her behaviour on the show had double standards. Picture: ITV

“My mum got messages like, 'How could you raise a girl like this?' I just want to make the people that support and love me proud. I know that they still are. But it makes me worry that they're not."

It seemed like Georgia’s own experiences are fuelling her defence of Harriett this season, as she doesn’t want the young 24-year-old to go through what she did.

