Love Island's Amy Hart Throws Shade At Joey Essex After Public Vote Dumping

A public vote threw the Love Island villa into chaos, and former islander Amy Hart had a lot to say about Joey Essex's reaction on Aftersun.

On Sunday night's episode of Love Island a public vote meant bombshells Omar Nyame and Tiffany Leighton were sent packing as they ended up amongst the islanders with the fewest votes for favourite couple.

Joey Essex and Grace Jackson were also among those with the least votes and it made the reality TV veteran question everything. In the previous public vote he was coupled up with Samantha Kenny and they were saved after being voted as one of the public's favourite couples.

Now coupled up with his ex Grace, Joey was baffled by the public vote, as he insisted they should be viewed as a "power couple". He spoke to Grace about why he felt they weren't being voted as favourites and came to the conclusion that it must be because she'd expressed an interest in Omar.

Speaking on the post-show show Aftersun, former islander Amy Hart said his response was like "history repeating itself".

Joey had a chat with Grace about the vote result. Picture: ITV

Amy remembered back to when Joey and Samantha ended things when Grace arrived, saying "he put it all on her", talking about how he suggested that because she'd backed away when Grace came into the villa they'd had no chance to continue things anyway.

The Love Island: The Morning After host went on: "And now [him and Grace] have been in the bottom two, it doesn't even enter his head that it could have been because of his actions over the last week, it must have been that one conversation that [Grace] had with Omar."

Two Islanders Tiffany and Omar sent packing in dumping

Now that Omar has left the villa it seems that door is closed for the Manchester-based beauty anyway. However viewers do think she'll steer away from Joey as she's already been seen chatting to Konnor Ewudzi.

On Aftersun the shade wasn't all thrown Joey's way, as Samantha, who was coupled up with him for two weeks, appeared on the show and watched Grace cracking on with Konnor.

"That'll do it" she joked before admitting she "can't stand" Grace. Samantha went on to tell Maya Jama, she thinks Grace is a "slime ball" and "just not a very nice girl".

