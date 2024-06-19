Love Island's Samantha Kenny’s Mum Slams Joey Essex In Instagram Comments After Shock Dumping

19 June 2024, 10:48 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 11:20

Love Island's Samantha was brutally dumped from the villa
Love Island's Samantha was brutally dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny was brutally dumped from the villa last night after Joey Essex recoupled with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson. But what did her mum comment on his Instagram?

Love Island’s recoupling on the 18th of June had to be one of the most brutal villa dumpings in the show’s history. Samantha Kenny found herself single after Joey Essex recoupled with his ex-girlfriend and fellow bombshell Grace Jackson.

After reassuring Samantha that he was interested in her romantically during the first two weeks, despite fans speculating that his actions showed the opposite, Joey decided to recouple because his chemistry with Grace was superior. However, some fans have had controversial theories on the situation.

Samantha hadn’t gotten to know any of the other men in the villa since she had been all eyes for Joey which mean she found herself dumped from the island in a shock-elimination, leaving both her fans and her own mother irate at the situation.

After leaving the villa, Samantha admitted she wished she had gotten to know the other men, most specifically Ronnie Vint, who she revealed was more her type over Joey.

Love Island's Samantha wished she had gotten to know the other men in the villa
Love Island's Samantha wished she had gotten to know the other men in the villa. Picture: ITV

Fans are upset over the elimination, with many hoping Samantha would have been allowed to stay single and get to know the other men or future bombshells that may arrive in the villa because as far as she was concerned, she was 'used by Joey as a placeholder'.

But no one was more upset than her own mother, who took to Instagram and shared her grievances with the man she feels caused them.

Since the episode aired, Joey’s socials have been inundated with angry viewers wanting to share a piece of their mind, and one fan managed to isolate a comment from Lynne Kenny that was left on one of Joey’s pictures.

Love Island's Joey Essex spent two weeks reassuring Samantha of his feelings
Love Island's Joey Essex spent two weeks reassuring Samantha of his feelings. Picture: ITV

“You ruined my daughter’s two weeks in the villa,” it read alongside a broken heart emoji.

Many fans agreed with her comment, which one saying: "Yes Lynne, he’s a [disgrace]’ directly below and another fan added her concern writing, ‘Aw, I hope she’s okay, feel so sad for her! X"

As mentioned before, fans have certain theories revolving around the idea that Joey and Grace planned to be on the show together and in that theory, fans seem to think that Joey had been choosing to couple up with Samantha to stay safe whilst he waited for Grace to enter the villa.

“Joey ruined her chance? there was no one else in there she liked he used her for 2 weeks whilst he was waiting for his girlfriend to show up,” one fan insisted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Whether it was all planned or not, one thing is for sure, fans are absolutely devastated that Samantha has left the villa and everyone is hoping for a twist return from her during Casa Amor.

If it happened once, it can happen again… right?

