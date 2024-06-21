Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton Before & After Her Weightloss Transformation

21 June 2024, 16:39

Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson
Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton had quite the transformation in 2019 before appearing in the Love Island villa. Here’s what she looked like before and after her 18kg (3 st.) weight loss journey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton entered the villa alongside Wil Anderson and Joey Essex’s ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson.

Whilst Wil gravitated towards Uma Jammeh, and Grace and Joey naturally found one another again, Tiffany was weighing up her options between Sean Stone and Ronnie Vint before finally settling on the latter.

Unfortunately for Harriett Blackmore, that left her once again, not coupled up with the only man in the villa she has an interest in.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton had her eyes on Sean Stone and Ronnie Vint in the villa
Love Island's Tiffany Leighton had her eyes on Sean Stone and Ronnie Vint in the villa. Picture: ITV

Whilst Tiffany’s entrance certainly shook up the villa, the bombshell hasn’t always looked as she does on television. Some old photos have surfaced that show Love Island’s Tiffany before her weight loss journey and after.

The 25-year-old shared her progress on Instagram after she spent a year between 2019 to 2020 working incredibly hard to achieve the figure she’s currently rocking in the villa.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton is 25 years old
Love Island's Tiffany Leighton is 25 years old. Picture: Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

Uploading a carousel of images, Tiffany showed the progress she’d made in one year, captioning the post, “30th October 2019 - 30th October 2020 18KG [down]. Hard work pays off”

The images included side-by-side comparisons of Tiffany’s full body where she’s noticeably slimmer and has more muscle definition.

Tiffany Leighton lost around 3 stone between 2019 - 2020
Tiffany Leighton lost around 3 stone between 2019 - 2020. Picture: Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

She showed her work off with another post a few weeks later that included three side-by-side comparisons of what her back looked like over her year of transformation.

She captioned this one by simply writing, “Be your own motivation.”

Even before Tiffany was on Love Island, she seemed to have had the influencer sparkle in her back pocket, because several fans commented on her images that were posted back in 2020, sharing their awe for her.

One wrote, “Wow this is insane girl,” whilst another commented, “Literally insane you should be so proud.”

A third wrote, “Your hard work has really paid off wish I had your willpower! Xx”

Whilst a fourth simply said, “Omg well done! You look amazing.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Georgia Steel once again defends Harriett Blackmore from online trolls

Georgia Steel Calls Trolls 'Vile' And 'Disgusting' For Hating On Love Island's Harriett Blackmore
Love Island's Matilda called Ronnie a 'one night stand' kind of guy

Love Island's Matilda Warns Harriett That Ronnie's A 'One Night Stand Guy'

Georgia Steel reveals who she'd like to win Love Island 2024

Georgia Steel Reveals Which Love Island 2024 Couple She Wants To Win

Matilda Draper has a connection to Joey Essex outside the villa

Love Island's Matilda Draper's Link To Joey Essex Outside The Villa

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Hot On Capital

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

Victor Ray: 'I Don’t Think I Ever Outgrew My Spider-Man Phase' | My Life In 20

All the photos of Hailey Bieber's baby bump so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Perrie released 'Tears' on the 21st of June 2024

Perrie Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her ‘Tears’ Lyrics

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

All The Details On Freaky Friday 2 Starring Lindsay Lohan - Plot, Release Date, Cast & More
Jade Thirlwall's set to release new music

Everything We Know About Jade Thirlwall's Solo Music: Release Date, Collaborations And More
Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024 On ITV

Events

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says Cressida Cowper Is Not A "Villain"

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says Cressida Cowper Is Not A "Villain"

Maya Jama and Stormzy reignited their relationship in 2023

Maya Jama And Stormzy’s Relationship: From Why They Split To When They Got Back Together

Maya Jama has sparked engagement rumours after her latest Instagram post

Are Stormzy And Maya Jama Engaged?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Racism Is Different In The Show But Homophobia Isn't

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why The Show Approaches Homophobia Differently To Racism

Sabrina Carpenter explained the real reason the 'Espresso' music vid is beach themed

Sabrina Carpenter Explains Why The 'Espresso' Music Video Had To Be Beach Themed

Perrie revealed some big hints about her third solo single

Perrie Teases "Catchy" Third Solo Single After 'Tears' Release

Perrie's song 'Tears' came out on Friday 21st June

Perrie Joins Capital Breakfast To Celebrate The Release Of Her New Song 'Tears'

Jessica Alba joined Capital Breakfast to celebrate the release of her new movie 'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba Explains How She Made 'Trigger Warning' A Celebration Of Female Talent

Who Are Charli XCX's 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained

Charli XCX Explains What Her 'Girl, So Confusing' Lyrics Are Actually About

Gracie Abrams & Taylor Swift 'Us' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The True Meaning Behind Gracie Abrams And Taylor Swift's 'Us' Lyrics Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae plan to wed in 2025

Inside Molly-Mae And Fiancé Tommy Fury's Wedding Plans, Dates, Venue & More

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far

Outer Banks Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Potential Plot And Trailers

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton season 3 will drop Part 1 on the 16th of May, 2024

Does Luke Newton Have A Girlfriend? The Bridgerton Star's Dating History

Love Island's Matilda Draper joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Matilda Draper Including Age, Job, Religion & Celebrity Admirer
Konnor Ewudzi joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June 2024

Who is Love Island 2024's Konnor Ewudzi? His Age, Job, Height, Hidden Talent & More

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Who Are The Love Island 2024 Bombshells? From Joey Essex To Matilda Draper

Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell

Love Island Grace Jackson Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset