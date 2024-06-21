Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton Before & After Her Weightloss Transformation

Tiffany Leighton joined Love Island alongside Grace Jackson and Wil Anderson. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton had quite the transformation in 2019 before appearing in the Love Island villa. Here’s what she looked like before and after her 18kg (3 st.) weight loss journey.

Love Island’s Tiffany Leighton entered the villa alongside Wil Anderson and Joey Essex’s ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson.

Whilst Wil gravitated towards Uma Jammeh, and Grace and Joey naturally found one another again, Tiffany was weighing up her options between Sean Stone and Ronnie Vint before finally settling on the latter.

Unfortunately for Harriett Blackmore, that left her once again, not coupled up with the only man in the villa she has an interest in.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton had her eyes on Sean Stone and Ronnie Vint in the villa. Picture: ITV

Whilst Tiffany’s entrance certainly shook up the villa, the bombshell hasn’t always looked as she does on television. Some old photos have surfaced that show Love Island’s Tiffany before her weight loss journey and after.

The 25-year-old shared her progress on Instagram after she spent a year between 2019 to 2020 working incredibly hard to achieve the figure she’s currently rocking in the villa.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton is 25 years old. Picture: Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

Uploading a carousel of images, Tiffany showed the progress she’d made in one year, captioning the post, “30th October 2019 - 30th October 2020 18KG [down]. Hard work pays off”

The images included side-by-side comparisons of Tiffany’s full body where she’s noticeably slimmer and has more muscle definition.

Tiffany Leighton lost around 3 stone between 2019 - 2020. Picture: Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

She showed her work off with another post a few weeks later that included three side-by-side comparisons of what her back looked like over her year of transformation.

She captioned this one by simply writing, “Be your own motivation.”

Even before Tiffany was on Love Island, she seemed to have had the influencer sparkle in her back pocket, because several fans commented on her images that were posted back in 2020, sharing their awe for her.

One wrote, “Wow this is insane girl,” whilst another commented, “Literally insane you should be so proud.”

A third wrote, “Your hard work has really paid off wish I had your willpower! Xx”

Whilst a fourth simply said, “Omg well done! You look amazing.”

