'Ayo's Giving People Pleaser' Says Love Island Icon Indiyah Polack

12 June 2024, 13:06 | Updated: 12 June 2024, 17:17

Indiyah has been dissecting the Love Island 'love square'
Indiyah has been dissecting the Love Island 'love square'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island icon Indiyah has been dissecting the series 11 love 'square' between Ayo, Omar, Mimii and Uma on 'The Morning After' podcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast available on Global Player, ex islander Indiyah Polack sat down with Amy Hart and Youtuber Mariam Musa to discuss that epic Love Island twist, which saw Mimii steal Ayo back from bombshell Uma.

They delved straight into footballer Ayo trying to balance both Mimii and Uma in the villa, with Indiyah saying Ayo is "giving people pleaser" as she insited, "I'm telling you, he knows who he wants by now".

Ayo has shared kisses with both of the girls but we all have to admit that kiss with Mimii after they coupled up again was something.

Indiyah said: "We can even see it from the viewer's perspective. Those slow kisses that he and Mimmi share... me and Mariam where shy."

Mimii stole Ayo back in a shock recoupling
Mimii stole Ayo back in a shock recoupling. Picture: ITV

"It was so sensual and to me, I just felt like that was serious chemistry," Mariam exclaimed.

Agreeing, Mimii said: "I think they have a lot of sexual chemistry, but it's not just sexual they just vibe."

Mariam shared her annoyance at two girls having to 'fight' over a man, saying Ayo is "having his cake and eating it".

During Tuesday night's episode, Mimii and Uma pulled Ayo for a chat together to try and get their triangle on the same page. But it didn't go two well with Ayo repeating his now infamous line, 'what ever I've told you I've told her'.

However, Uma defo got the vibe that he was more into her, so it’s unclear how transparent he is being.

Mimii and Uma seek clarity from Ayo on Love Island

Mimii and Ayo shared an intimate moment on the terrace
Mimii and Ayo shared an intimate moment on the terrace. Picture: ITV

After their intense fire pit chat, Mimii revealed to Uma that Ayo had told her he'd of coupled up with her over Uma of it were his choice - which naturally sent Uma spiralling saying: "You should have said that then!"

Ayo isn't the only boy in the villa with seesawing between two girls, as Ronnie finds himself at the point of a love triangle with Harriett and Jess.

He told the beach hut his head's "scrambled" which might explain him heavily flirting with both girls.

We hate to break it to you boys but there are no throuples on this show, so you better get chosing!

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore Including Age, Job, Instagram And Brother
Viewers have the power to vote for couples in Love Island 2024

How To Vote For Love Island 2024 Couples Including Using The Voting App

Love Island's Georgia Steel has jumped up to defend Harriett Blackmore online

Love Island's Georgia Steel Defends Harriett Blackmore Over Villa Drama

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Mimii and Omar decided to 'steal' other island's partners in Love Island's twist cliffhanger

Who Did Mimii And Omar Couple Up With After Big Love Island Twist?

Hot On Capital

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

Emma D'Arcy: 13 facts House of the Dragon actor

Emma D'Arcy: 13 facts about the House of the Dragon actor you need to know

Scott Disick has been linked to some high profile names over the years

Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend? Dating And Relationship History Revealed

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Taylor Swift's recent night out in London has stirred up her fanbase

Taylor Swift's London Night Out 'Fit Sends Swifties Spiralling

Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With $10,800 Ring

Matty Healy And Gabbriette Appear To Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack, Tracklist And All The Covers

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a short-lived romance

Who Is Matty Healy? Get To Know Taylor Swift's Ex Boyfriend

When does Bridgerton season 3 part 2 drop on Netflix?

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

Amy Poehler joins Capital Breakfast

Inside Out's Amy Poehler Explores Brand New Emotions On Capital Breakfast

Has Rihanna quit music for good?

Has Rihanna Officially Retired From Music?

Where to watch Netflix's 'Hit Man'

Where Can I Watch Hit Man 2024?

Hit Man's Bath Scene Left Glenn Powell And Adria Arjona With A "Crazy Rash" In All Their Sex Scenes

Hit Man's Glen Powell And Adria Arjona Left With "Crazy Rash" After Intimate Bath Scene

Rihanna has confirmed that 'R9' will be a reggae album

Rihanna Confirms 'R9' Is Coming As She Makes A "Start" On Next Album

Rumours have swirled that there's trouble in paradise between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

Are Olivia Attwood And Bradley Dack Still Together?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are working hard on their relationship

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Back Together?

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

More Movies & TV News

Maura Higgins has an exciting new role in the Love Island franchise

Maura Higgins Lands New Love Island Job

The Love Island villa is decorated for the show during filming

Where Is The Love Island Villa In 2024?

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Practical Magic 2 is in the works with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to return

Practical Magic 2 In The Works With Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman In Talks To Return

Gen V will say goodbye to Chance Perdomo's Andre following his tragic passing

Gen V Creator Reveals How Season 2 Will Approach Chance Perdomo's Andre Following His Death

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset