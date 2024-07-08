Love Island Fan Favourite Quits The Show After Dramatic Dumping

One islander has reportedly walked out of the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

A Love Island star has walked out of the villa in a shock exit after a dramatic dumping.

Following a shock dumping, one Love Islander decided to exit the villa too and has quit the show.

After movie night, it didn't seem like things in the Love Island villa could get any more dramatic, but somehow they have.

On Sunday night's episode, Trey Norman and Ellie Jackson were dumped from the island following a public vote. And with so many couples still in the villa, the producers decided to streamline things with another dumping, which led to an exit they weren’t prepared for.

The islanders sat down to watch movie night on Sunday's episode. Picture: ITV2

According to the tabloids, one Islander decided to up and leave after their partner was voted off.

Their exit hasn’t yet aired, but follows Trey and Ellie being dumped from the villa after movie night.

A source said: "The villa is so full that people are sleeping on the day beds. So producers decided it was a good idea to trim the fat and called another dumping soon after Movie Night.

"What they were not expecting was the partner of the individual axed wanting to leave."



They went on: "That rarely ever happens. And the person was one of the most popular in the villa. There are also more bombshells on the way that they could have had a better connection with."

It has been reported that Uma Jammeh is the islander who quit the show, get all the details here.

