Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran spark split rumours

Love Island's Nicole and Ciaran have sparked split rumours. Picture: Instagram: @nicolesamuelx

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island's Nicole Samuel has sparked split rumours with boyfriend Ciaran Davies. So, have they broken up?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies met on season 11 of the reality dating show where they starred alongside the likes of Joey Essex, Mimii Ngulube, Ayo Okudoya, Matilda Draper, Sean Stone, Jessy Potts and so many more Love Island icons.

Nicole and Ciaran felt like they'd been together since day one, but in fact, Ciaran was initially paired with Harriett Blackmore before discovering the chemistry he had with Nicole.

Dubbed the ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ of the villa, it seems like things were going smooth sailing for Ciaran and Nicole since they left the show and moved in together. But now fans have noticed a huge change on Nicole’s socials which could suggest she and Ciaran broke things off five months after leaving the villa.

Nicole and Ciaran posted a picture just days before the rumours began. Picture: Instagram: @nicolesamuelx

On the 2nd of December, Love Island news account @sanaravishing took to X to alert fans that Nicole had deleted an entire highlight reel from her Instagram, one that was solely pictures and videos of Ciaran.

She posted on X: “Love Island Couple Nicole and Ciaran have apparently SPLIT UP with Nicole deleting her Instagram Highlights of Ciaran, Uma and Wil are now the ONLY couple to last from Season 11.”

As of now, Nicole has only got one highlight reel on her account and it shows off a professional photoshoot she did in November. On the flip side, Ciaran has kept his highlight reel of Nicole, signified by a flaming heart emoji.

But fans aren’t entirely convinced that a deleted highlight automatically means the end of their epic love, however it certainly has made some fans question.

Nicole deleted her Highlight reel about Ciaran, whereas Ciaran kept his Nicole one. Picture: Instagram: @ciarandaviesss/nicolesamuelx

The pair still follow one another on Instagram and even shared a cute couple pic on the 31st of November, so unless things fell apart very very quickly, the rumours may be unfounded.

Below the original tweet, fans jumped to Nicole and Ciaran’s defence, with one typing: “Deleting highlights doesn’t mean anything lol they still have their posts together on their pages.”

A second agreed, bringing up the picture the pair had posted just days prior: “Okay guys but they just posted a joint picture three days ago…. Y’all need to relax.”

However, some fans are mourning what they think is the end of the wholesome couple, with one writing, “NOOOO I WAS ROOTING FOR THEM SO BADLY,” and another admitting, "They lasted longer than I thought.”

Read more about Love Island here: