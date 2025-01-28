Love Island's Luca Bish's sister shares emotional response to him crying on All Stars

Luca Bish's sister's emotional response to him crying on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Luca Bish's sister has shared a heartwarming message, following him crying on Love Island after his row with Scott Thomas.

On episode 13 of Love Island All Stars, we saw Luca Bish and Scott Thomas find themselves in an unexpected row after some comments were exchanged during a game. But by the following episode they decided to put it behind them and move on from their argument.

However, as Luca apologised and Scott heard him out, he began to tear up. Scott instantly told Luca to "not deep it" and gave him a reassuring hug. For Luca, this is the second time we've seen him get emotional during this series. The first time was after Tina Stinnes chose to couple up with Scott, and Luca started to question why he was on the show when he didn't have a connection with any of the girls.

For fans of the show, and Luca, they have been questioning where he is mentally as it's not often that we see the islanders - especially the men (sadly) - get so emotional.

Luca and Scott make amends

Luca and Scott have a heart to heart. Picture: ITV

On X one fan wrote: "It’s so upsetting seeing Luca cry again. He’s so mentally vulnerable this time around. I really do hope he finds all of the happiness in the world."

And another speculated that he has something going on at home, adding: "He makes me want to cry. He’s more emotional than ever. The boy needs someone who would be in his corner, guide and comfort him."

One person who knows Luca more than anyone is his sister Claudia Bish. Over on TikTok, she has been sharing some snippets of what life is like with Luca and the joy he brings her.

Naturally, seeing her brother upset on national TV has made her feel a type of way and she has now shared these emotions publicly.

Before making her Instagram private, for reasons we don't know yet, she shared a picture of her and Luca on her IG story and wrote: "want to just jump on a plane and squeeze you so tight and tell you you're doing us so so so beyond proud."

Before Luca and Scott were seen to make up on All Stars, Claudia shared a statement on Instagram about the row, which read: "If your friend throws digs and tells you they want to say stuff about a girl you like in front of everyone but then refuses, tells you to 'shut the f---- up', and then proceeds to square up to you...What do you do?

"Anyone that truly knows Luca's character knows he will only EVER spit facts. For the messages about 'bro code' - that was broken the second Scott told him to shut the f--- up

She then continued by praising Ekin-Su, who stepped in during the feud to defend Luca. Recounting the moment, Claudia said: "Ekin in the background having his back with 'he's not insecure,' [heart emoji]."

Claudia posted this to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

The first time we saw Luca get emotional on the show, fans started to speculate that he "didn't want to be there", but over on his personal socials his sister wrote a response which ended with: "He’s surprisingly the biggest overthinker so he’s likely just soooo in his head about being the only one in the villa with no connection. Someone will come in for him I’m sure [sic]."

At the time of writing, Luca is in a couple with season 11's Grace Jackson and he revealed to the boys that how she supported him through the Scott row has helped him to feel closer to her.

Luca, we're rooting for you!

