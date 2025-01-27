Love Island's Scott Thomas' brother wants him to "come home" after Luca Bish row

27 January 2025, 11:52

Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row
Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

You can always count on the Thomas brothers to be the voice of reason!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While most of us thought there was a little bit of a bromance going on between Scott Thomas and Luca Bish, episode 13 of Love Island All Stars saw that friendship be put to bed for good.

After Scott had confided in a few of the boys about how he wasn't sure Tina Stinnes (who he's coupled up with) was "the one", Luca only went and outed that during a 'Las Vegas' game in front of the entire cast. Tina left the game in tears and Scott was obviously raging, saying over and over again, "Who is this guy?!" and calling Luca "a different breed".

Back home, Scott's famous brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas have been live reacting to his time on All Stars and after the Luca row his twin Adam is calling for him to just "come home".

Scott and Luca clash during Vegas party

In a since deleted Instagram story, Adam said he wouldn't be surprised if Scott walked out of the villa at this point. Laying in bed with his wife Caroline Thomas, he said: "Come home now. I just want him to come home now honestly.

"He's 36 mate, what's he doing on Love Island," Adam joked before bursting out into a fit of laughter.

"Honestly, he knows himself, deep down he's thinking, 'What the f--- have I got myself into?'," Adam went on before Caroline added: "He's got a girl back home that loves him more than anyone else in the world called Juno."

"Yeah get back home to your dog Scott," Adam added.

"I'm gutted because I feel like he'll just go back into his shell now. Not that he ever came out of it!"

Scott Thomas telling Ronnie, Luca and Casey that Tina is not "the one"
Scott Thomas telling Ronnie, Luca and Casey that Tina is not "the one". Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, his older brother Ryan reacted to the row by saying on his IG story: "That's a snakey move that, to do that publicly, I am so upset with [Luca]... this is horrible you know!"

Ryan's fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh weighed in saying that she thinks Luca outed Scott's feelings about Tina because he is jealous of him and wants to be with Tina.

However, fans of the show are suggesting Scott started it when he was asked to give a truth for Grace Jackson (who is coupled up with Luca) but backtracked on what he was going to say, telling Luca: "I won't go there...I wouldn't disrespect ya."

When Scott was pressed by Luca and Grace to just come out with what he had in his mind, he claimed he didn't actually have anything to say. "You've obviously got something to say, say it," Luca pressed.

"Bro I'm being respectful to you, shut the f--- up," Scott replied.

Ryan Thomas calls Luca out over row with Scott

On X, one fan wrote: "Scott really thought he could get a way with humiliating Luca of ALL PEOPLE with no repercussions."

Another said: "Scott tried Luca with his cheeky comment and Luca gave it right back idk why everyone is mad."

And an impassioned third viewer wrote: "Scott started it.... why would you wind luca up, then gaslight by saying 'I'm being respectful to you' and then call him insecure and expect that luca isn't going to strike back! You know lucas mouth will run. STAY IN YOUR LANE AND YOU WONT GET RUN OVER [sic]".

This comes just days after a video from Love Island season 2 - which Scott and Tina were originally on - was resurfaced which showed Scott admitting to his brother that he didn't actually fancy Tina.

Back in 2016, Scott won a video call with his twin brother Adam Thomas while he was in the villa. During the call Adam warned him against his now ex-girlfriend Kady McDermott and suggested he should get with Tina instead.

However, Scott insisted that he 'didn't fancy' her and the only girl he fancied was Kady. Adam said: "Tell [Kady] to jog on mate. She's treating you like a mug bro. Get with Tina, yeah, and then the games would begin bro."

"Do you think? I don't fancy her tho, I only fancy Kady tho!" Scott replied.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Love Island: All Stars is being filmed in South Africa

Where is Love Island: All Stars 2025 being filmed?

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey

What happened between Ronnie and Harriett? Explaining their Love Island journey

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Hot On Capital

Here's the latest on new Lady Gaga music

Lady Gaga's 7th album 'Mayhem' - Release date, tracklist, collabs and more

Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour

Gracie Abrams slams fan petition to replace Dora Jar as her support act on tour

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Skai Jackson welcomes first baby with boyfriend

Skai Jackson gives birth to her first child Kasai with boyfriend

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Lisa joined Jordan North for a spa day

Lisa spills on The White Lotus season 3 and dream collab with Doja Cat during spa day with Jordan North
Video from Love Island series 2 resurfaces

Love Island's Scott Thomas admits he 'doesn't fancy' Tina Stinnes in shocking resurfaced video
Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Here's the run down on why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split up.

Why Love Island's Luca Bish and Gemma Owen split

What do Bad Bunny's EoO lyrics mean in English?

What does 'EoO' mean? Bad Bunny's spicy 'EoO' lyrics translated into English

Here's the answer to who won The Traitors UK in 2025.

Who won The Traitors UK season 3?

Evan Peters is "interested" in returning to American Horror Story if the role is right

Evan Peters' return to American Horror Story teased by Ryan Muphy

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore before the villa & a closer look at her cosmetic procedures
Tate McRae is in a relationship with The Kid Laroi

Who is Tate McRae dating, does she have a boyfriend?

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All the latest news on Perrie Edwards’ solo music - Release date, tracklist and more

More Movies & TV News

When is The Traitors season 3 finale?

When is The Traitors season 3 final and what time is it airing?

Harriet and Ronnie have called it quits

Why did Love Island's Harriett and Ronnie split?

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split

Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split

Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what Love Island series he was on

Love Island All Stars Montel McKenzie: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset