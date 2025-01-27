Love Island's Scott Thomas' brother wants him to "come home" after Luca Bish row

Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

You can always count on the Thomas brothers to be the voice of reason!

While most of us thought there was a little bit of a bromance going on between Scott Thomas and Luca Bish, episode 13 of Love Island All Stars saw that friendship be put to bed for good.

After Scott had confided in a few of the boys about how he wasn't sure Tina Stinnes (who he's coupled up with) was "the one", Luca only went and outed that during a 'Las Vegas' game in front of the entire cast. Tina left the game in tears and Scott was obviously raging, saying over and over again, "Who is this guy?!" and calling Luca "a different breed".

Back home, Scott's famous brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas have been live reacting to his time on All Stars and after the Luca row his twin Adam is calling for him to just "come home".

Scott and Luca clash during Vegas party

In a since deleted Instagram story, Adam said he wouldn't be surprised if Scott walked out of the villa at this point. Laying in bed with his wife Caroline Thomas, he said: "Come home now. I just want him to come home now honestly.

"He's 36 mate, what's he doing on Love Island," Adam joked before bursting out into a fit of laughter.

"Honestly, he knows himself, deep down he's thinking, 'What the f--- have I got myself into?'," Adam went on before Caroline added: "He's got a girl back home that loves him more than anyone else in the world called Juno."

"Yeah get back home to your dog Scott," Adam added.

"I'm gutted because I feel like he'll just go back into his shell now. Not that he ever came out of it!"

Scott Thomas telling Ronnie, Luca and Casey that Tina is not "the one". Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, his older brother Ryan reacted to the row by saying on his IG story: "That's a snakey move that, to do that publicly, I am so upset with [Luca]... this is horrible you know!"

Ryan's fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh weighed in saying that she thinks Luca outed Scott's feelings about Tina because he is jealous of him and wants to be with Tina.

However, fans of the show are suggesting Scott started it when he was asked to give a truth for Grace Jackson (who is coupled up with Luca) but backtracked on what he was going to say, telling Luca: "I won't go there...I wouldn't disrespect ya."

When Scott was pressed by Luca and Grace to just come out with what he had in his mind, he claimed he didn't actually have anything to say. "You've obviously got something to say, say it," Luca pressed.

"Bro I'm being respectful to you, shut the f--- up," Scott replied.

Ryan Thomas calls Luca out over row with Scott

On X, one fan wrote: "Scott really thought he could get a way with humiliating Luca of ALL PEOPLE with no repercussions."

Another said: "Scott tried Luca with his cheeky comment and Luca gave it right back idk why everyone is mad."

And an impassioned third viewer wrote: "Scott started it.... why would you wind luca up, then gaslight by saying 'I'm being respectful to you' and then call him insecure and expect that luca isn't going to strike back! You know lucas mouth will run. STAY IN YOUR LANE AND YOU WONT GET RUN OVER [sic]".

Scott squaring up to Luca, Tina storming off in tears. This is why we NEED classic islanders. The series 2 energy in them jumped OUT #LoveIsland #AllStars pic.twitter.com/XTK8rrEFTU — teen of soup🍜 (@BRATTYBARBl) January 26, 2025

This comes just days after a video from Love Island season 2 - which Scott and Tina were originally on - was resurfaced which showed Scott admitting to his brother that he didn't actually fancy Tina.

Back in 2016, Scott won a video call with his twin brother Adam Thomas while he was in the villa. During the call Adam warned him against his now ex-girlfriend Kady McDermott and suggested he should get with Tina instead.

However, Scott insisted that he 'didn't fancy' her and the only girl he fancied was Kady. Adam said: "Tell [Kady] to jog on mate. She's treating you like a mug bro. Get with Tina, yeah, and then the games would begin bro."

"Do you think? I don't fancy her tho, I only fancy Kady tho!" Scott replied.

