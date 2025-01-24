Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split

24 January 2025, 11:11

Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split
Tasha Ghouri's mum appears to reveal reason for Andrew Le Page split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Following Tasha and Andrew's shock split, Tasha's mum has seemingly confirmed what happened.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were a couple born out of Love Island but went on to take over the world of celebrity, becoming a firm favourite pairing in households across the UK.

From Andrew's tattoo dedicated to Tasha's cochlear implant to them buying their first home together, things for the Love Island babes seemed to be going from strength to strength. That's why when it was reported at the start of 2025 that they had allegedly called it quits, no one wanted to believe it.

And with both Andrew and Tasha staying quiet on their apparent split, fans were left in the dark. But now, weeks on, Tasha's mum appears to have confirmed why the fan faves called off their relationship.

Tasha and Andrew's split was revealed at the start of 2025
Tasha and Andrew's split was revealed at the start of 2025. Picture: Getty

Internet sleuths have claimed that Tasha's mum, Nicky Young, has been 'liking' comments by fans who are speculating on why Tasha and Andrew split.

One comment which she liked (via The Mirror), reads: "Sometimes relationships just don't work out. We're not in their lives so we don't know the reasons.

"Sometimes people can just outgrow each other or not be as driven or want different out of life and much more. They can try to keep it together but then it can be much worse."

Fan of Tasha and Andrew have taken this as her breaking her silence on their breakup and perhaps agreeing with the statement.

Tasha's mum Nicky has been seen to like comments speculating about the split
Tasha's mum Nicky has been seen to like comments speculating about the split. Picture: Instagram

The news of their alleged split broke when a tabloid source said: "Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.

"She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz and that drove a wedge between them as time went by."

"Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again. They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman," the source went on.

Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024
Tasha and Andrew announced they were house owners in February 2024. Picture: Instagram

While Tasha is on tour with Strictly Come Dancing it has also been reported that she's already moved out the home she shared with Andrew.

A source told the tabloids: "Andrew was gutted when Tasha decided to move out for the live tour for the whole month. Usually celebs can go back and forth between venues, but she felt they needed space and a clean break."

This comes after Tasha's profile on celebrity dating app Raya was leaked, seemingly confirming the split. Her profile reads: "Northern girly x Always smiling and laughing having a good time."

