Love Island fans uncover Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history hasn't been mentioned on Love Island All Stars yet and it's sparked a new fan theory.

Love Island All Stars was in part so successful the first year because it brought together so many people with shared history, and those reunions make great TV.

Think, Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison, and of course Callum Jones and Molly Smith. And for the second ever All Stars series things are the same.

From literal exes Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville to Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Vint, this series has created some unlikely reunions. However, while most of the islanders who have history have been revealed out in the open - looking at Casey, who whispered "I slept with her" when Tina Stinnes walked in - fans of the show have discovered a connection that hasn't been mentioned so far.

Nothing gets past Love Island fans and this time they've uncovered unaired history between Luca Bish and Harriett.

Luca was voted the public's favourite boy. Picture: ITV

What is Harriett Blackmore and Luca Bish's shared history?

The Love Island sleuths have been at it again! It was known before her first time on the show that Harriett was friends with YouTuber and internet personality Saffron Barker but it turns out their friendship group included Luca.

One fan found old videos from Saffron's YouTube channel which show Luca and Harriett together. They shared them to TikTok with the caption: "why have we never seen harriet and luca interact even though they've been friends since they were little? [sic]"

The caption reads: "like they were in the same friendship group and everything."

In the clips, Luca and Harriett are seen at Saffron's 18th birthday party and one clip shows Harriett in the car with Saffron and Luca appears in the backseat window.

People in the comments dropped even more lore, adding that the Brighton locals went to school together.

Harriett Blackmore and Grace Jackson on All Stars. Picture: ITV

One fan said: "This is how you know we only see about half an hour cause HUH".

But other more observant viewers have pointed out how they've noticed Harriett spending time around Luca and Grace Jackson, with one saying they are giving off "sibling vibes".

Explaining why we might not have seen much Luca and Harriett content, one fan said: "they don't really prioritise friendship related stuff. but when harriett isn't talking to grace alone she's almost always sitting with luca so they definitely do [sic]"

If you've been watching Love Island All Stars 2025, you will have noticed how friendly Grace and Harriett are which is due to them both being on series 11 last summer.

didn’t luca and harriett go to school together why have we not seen them have a convo #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YRBRRnFQgl — … (@user672145) January 24, 2025

