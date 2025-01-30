What happened to Love Island winner Jack Fincham?

30 January 2025, 12:54

Has Jack Fincham gone to jail? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star
Has Jack Fincham gone to jail? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

What happened to former Love Islander Jack Fincham and has he gone to jail? Here’s everything you need to know about the previous show winner.

Love Island's Jack Fincham from season four has hit the headlines this January after it was reported that he had attended court over two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

He was seen in court with his The Only Way is Essex girlfriend Chloe Brockett as the verdict was delivered. The news comes seven years after Jack's Love Island stint when he won alongside his now ex-girlfriend Dani Dyer.

The couple were an undeniable fan favourite, consistently choosing each other throughout the show’s re-couplings before their eventual win.

But what actually happened to the Love Island winner? Is he a criminal? Here’s everything we know about the reality star's possible jail time.

Jack Fincham was jailed for six weeks before appealing his sentence
Jack Fincham was jailed for six weeks before appealing his sentence. Picture: Getty

Has Jack Fincham gone to jail?

Jack, now aged 33, appeared in court over two counts related to his dog. The first was after his dog bit runner Robert Sudell out in Swanley, Kent in September 2022 and the second was after his dog attacked a woman in Grays, Essex last year - with one of the incidents causing injury.

After the first incident, Mr Sudell agreed to accept an apology from Jack, who was also going to be cautioned and made to take a responsible dog ownership course. One of the conditions also included his dog being muzzled.

But after the second incident in Essex last June, he was charged. Appearing at court in Southend-on-Sea in January, the reality TV star pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog and was sentenced to six weeks behind bars.

However, he was released on bail the same day after appealing the sentence.

Jack Fincham with his Cane Corso dog
Jack Fincham with his Cane Corso dog. Picture: Instagram

What type of dog does Jack Fincham have?

Jack has a Cane Corso, named Elvis, which is considered a ‘status dog’ in the UK and is a breed of Italian mastiff. They are typically used as guard dogs and can grow as large as 50kg.

A ‘status dog’ describes a potentially dangerous or aggressive dog that is used to give its owner a ‘tough’ image and intimidate others or as a display of wealth, according to the Society for Companion Animal Studies.

The breed is not recognised by the Kennel Club, an organisation which determines if a dog is pedigree, and numerous pet insurance companies do not offer cover for them.

