What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

While Danielle Sellers is on Love Island All Stars, here's a recap of what went down with her and Jonny Mitchell on season 3.

The Love Island All Stars revolving door is getting its fair use this year. Upon Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie and Nas Majeed being axed from the show in a triple dumping, bombshells Danielle Sellers and Sammy Root entered the villa.

While Sammy was on a more recent series of the show, Danielle was on series 3 in 2017 alongside islanders who have become infamous in the Love Island universe. For example, it was the year that Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won, the adored Camilla Thurlow came second with her now husband Jamie Jewitt and of course the Olivia Attwood came third with Chris Hughes.

Danielle also starred alongside Gabby Allen, who is in the villa now, and her ex Marcel Somerville, who has been dumped of All Stars.

Arriving as a bombshell on series 3 during Casa Amor, Danielle caught the eye of one boy in particular. Jonny Mitchell.

What happened between Danielle Sellers and Johnny Mitchell?

Danielle Sellers on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Glamour model Danielle arrived on Love Island in 2017 during Casa Amor and managed to turn the head of Jonny who went into Casa coupled up with Camilla.

Luckily for Jonny, Camilla also coupled up with someone else during Casa so he and Danielle were free to carry on their romance. But, just days later, Marcel was given the chance to dump someone from the island and he chose Danielle.

So there you have it, Jonny and Danielle's time together was extremely short. While Danielle left the villa Jonny started to get to know Tyla Carr but bombshell Theo Campbell coupled up with her. This is when Jonny delivered the iconic line: "I want to couple up with this girl because I wasn't given a lot of choice by a certain gigantic b--- e--."

He was left to couple up with Amber but, as we know, her heart was with Kem and they coupled up again before the final. Jonny was dumped soon after.

Jonny Mitchell was on Love Island season 3. Picture: ITV

Georgia picks Kem in explosive Recoupling twist 👀 | Most Iconic Moments | Love Island Throwback

Speaking about what she has learnt from her previous Love Island journey, Danielle said: "I feel like I’m more confident in myself now, I’m more mature and I’ve grown up a lot since last time so I’ve learnt a lot.

"I was a lot younger going in the first time, I was 21! I entered during Casa Amor and lots of the boys were in strong couples! Eight years on, I’m older and know what I want, so I’m going to just go for it!"

Danielle says she's not afraid to take risks and with her eyes already set on Luca, Scott and Curtis she's set to cause chaos in the All Stars villa.

