What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?

29 January 2025, 21:00

What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?
What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

While Danielle Sellers is on Love Island All Stars, here's a recap of what went down with her and Jonny Mitchell on season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island All Stars revolving door is getting its fair use this year. Upon Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie and Nas Majeed being axed from the show in a triple dumping, bombshells Danielle Sellers and Sammy Root entered the villa.

While Sammy was on a more recent series of the show, Danielle was on series 3 in 2017 alongside islanders who have become infamous in the Love Island universe. For example, it was the year that Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay won, the adored Camilla Thurlow came second with her now husband Jamie Jewitt and of course the Olivia Attwood came third with Chris Hughes.

Danielle also starred alongside Gabby Allen, who is in the villa now, and her ex Marcel Somerville, who has been dumped of All Stars.

Arriving as a bombshell on series 3 during Casa Amor, Danielle caught the eye of one boy in particular. Jonny Mitchell.

What happened between Danielle Sellers and Johnny Mitchell?

Danielle Sellers on All Stars
Danielle Sellers on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Glamour model Danielle arrived on Love Island in 2017 during Casa Amor and managed to turn the head of Jonny who went into Casa coupled up with Camilla.

Luckily for Jonny, Camilla also coupled up with someone else during Casa so he and Danielle were free to carry on their romance. But, just days later, Marcel was given the chance to dump someone from the island and he chose Danielle.

So there you have it, Jonny and Danielle's time together was extremely short. While Danielle left the villa Jonny started to get to know Tyla Carr but bombshell Theo Campbell coupled up with her. This is when Jonny delivered the iconic line: "I want to couple up with this girl because I wasn't given a lot of choice by a certain gigantic b--- e--."

He was left to couple up with Amber but, as we know, her heart was with Kem and they coupled up again before the final. Jonny was dumped soon after.

Jonny Mitchell was on Love Island season 3
Jonny Mitchell was on Love Island season 3. Picture: ITV

Georgia picks Kem in explosive Recoupling twist 👀 | Most Iconic Moments | Love Island Throwback

Speaking about what she has learnt from her previous Love Island journey, Danielle said: "I feel like I’m more confident in myself now, I’m more mature and I’ve grown up a lot since last time so I’ve learnt a lot.

"I was a lot younger going in the first time, I was 21! I entered during Casa Amor and lots of the boys were in strong couples! Eight years on, I’m older and know what I want, so I’m going to just go for it!"

Danielle says she's not afraid to take risks and with her eyes already set on Luca, Scott and Curtis she's set to cause chaos in the All Stars villa.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Inside Sammy Root and Jess Harding’s split after winning Love Island

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers

Love Island All Stars Danielle Sellers: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out?

When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

Cher Lloyd claims label asked her to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

Cher Lloyd claims she was asked to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

When does Babygirl come out on streaming?

When will Babygirl be on streaming? How to watch the Nicole Kidman film online

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks

How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

February's for the Fans on Capital

'February For The Fans' 2025 – When to listen and how to play

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

GK Barry teases new TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

GK Barry teases upcoming TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people "being attacked" in the US

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"

More Movies & TV News

Luca Bish's sister's emotional response to him crying on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Luca Bish's sister shares emotional response to him crying on All Stars

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row

Love Island's Scott Thomas' brother wants him to "come home" after Luca Bish row

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset