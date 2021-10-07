Love Island’s Jack Fincham Attempted To Take His Own Life After 'Hitting Rock Bottom'

7 October 2021, 12:58

Jack Fincham candidly spoke about 'hitting rock bottom'
Jack Fincham candidly spoke about 'hitting rock bottom'. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram / ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has opened up about attempting to take his own life.

Jack Fincham, 30, has spoken candidly about struggling with his mental health over the past year.

After hitting the headlines, for matters like a drug driving charge he will soon appear in court for and a public fallout with the mother of his child, he said his work dried up and he “hit rock bottom” and tried to take his own life before Christmas last year.

Liberty Poole Has Been Cast In 'Dancing On Ice' 2022

Speaking on The Steven Sulley Study, Jack said after his Love Island win with now-ex Dani Dyer in 2018 came a life with “no structure”.

Jack Fincham is a dad to daughter Blossom
Jack Fincham is a dad to daughter Blossom. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

He explained: “With me, I’ve got really bad ADHD, I can’t concentrate on anything… it’s awful. If I don’t have a structure… I was earning good money doing sales, I was happy.

“I had a structure there. I knew if I went out on a Wednesday and didn’t turn up Thursday, you’d get a bit of a b*****king.”

He continued: “When I was huge, there was no backlash. If I wanted to go out and do something and I didn’t want to turn up the next day, then I wouldn’t, and that’s the wrong attitude. There was no structure. I had all this time and money on my hands, and I just… I wouldn’t say f***ed it, but put it this way, without that structure, I fell to bits.”

Jack said he’s been depressed over the last year “when the money was running out and the work was drying up because of the bad headlines.”

Jack Fincham said his 'work dried up' after a string of bad headlines
Jack Fincham said his 'work dried up' after a string of bad headlines. Picture: Getty

“That messed me up, I lost a lot of work doing silly things. All of a sudden the phone stopped ringing. Over the last six months I’m in panic mode,” he recalled.

Jack went on: “I have hit rock bottom. Rock bottom for me was not earning the money I was earning and just feeling like, at points, I didn’t want to be here. I’ve never said this before. Christmas time, I took an overdose mate. I was ready to go. I didn’t want to be here. It’s upsetting to think…”

Things only became harder after his nan passed away and he watched his work “go down and down”.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won Love Island 2018
Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer won Love Island 2018. Picture: Getty

He also admitted to reading Instagram comments, which took even more of a toll on his mentality.

Jack has now resumed doing what he did before Love Island, setting up an office supply and stationary company to give him more structure and a steady income.

He’s also hoping to regain trust with brands and TV producers to get back into his TV career.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans at samaritans.org or call on 116 123.

